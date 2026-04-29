Amanda Holden Shines at BAFTA Television Nominees Party Amidst 'Adolescence' Dominance

Amanda Holden dazzled at the BAFTA Television nominees party in a stunning black dress, while the series 'Adolescence' leads the nominations with eleven accolades. The event showcased a gathering of stars and celebrated the best of British television.

The BAFTA Television nominees party sparkled with celebrity glamour at London's Battersea Power Station, with Amanda Holden leading the charge in a daring and striking black gown.

The 55-year-old Britain's Got Talent star showcased her impressive figure on the red carpet, turning heads with a sheer evening dress that exuded high-fashion sophistication. The dress featured a captivating halterneck design with a plunging V-front, complemented by delicate black lace detailing beneath the bodice. Holden's arrival coincided with that of her close friend, Alan Carr, the beloved Chatty Man, who opted for a classic grey suit for the evening. The pair happily posed for photographs, radiating friendship and style.

Beyond Holden and Carr, the event drew a constellation of stars, each making a statement with their fashion choices. Lucy Punch, known for her role in Amandaland, arrived in a sleek black PVC dress, her blonde hair elegantly styled. Georgina Castle, glowing with pregnancy, confidently displayed her baby bump in a sheer ensemble, beaming with joy. Tinie Tempah brought his signature cool to the carpet, while Jodie Whittaker opted for a vibrant pink outfit.

The evening wasn't solely about fashion, however, as it celebrated the nominees for the upcoming BAFTA Television Awards. This year's shortlist is notably dominated by the critically acclaimed series 'Adolescence,' which has secured an impressive eleven nominations, including recognition in categories like Limited Drama and Leading Actor, as well as the Craft Awards. The series, a powerful exploration of modern teenage life and the dangers of online radicalization, was created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne.

Graham himself is nominated for Leading Actor, facing competition from esteemed actors such as Colin Firth, Matt Smith, and Taron Egerton. The Supporting Actor category also features a strong lineup, with Ashley Walters and his co-star Owen Cooper going head-to-head alongside Paddy Considine, Rafael Mathe, Joshua McGuire, and Fehinti Balogun. Erin Doherty will compete for the Leading Actress award against Aimee Lou Wood, Christine Tremarco, Chyna McQueen, Emilia Jones, and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The BAFTA Television Awards ceremony, scheduled for May 10th at London's The Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall and hosted by comedian Greg Davies, promises to be a highlight of the television calendar. The awards will recognize excellence across a wide range of programming, with the BBC leading the nominations with a total of 73, including five for the hugely popular 'The Celebrity Traitors.

' Netflix follows closely with 29 nominations, while Disney+ has secured 16, largely thanks to the success of series like 'A Thousand Blows,' which has seven nominations. 'The Celebrity Traitors,' which became the highest-rated show on British TV last year, sees its host, Claudia Winkleman, nominated for Best Entertainment Programme. Prime Video's 'Last One Laughing' will also contend for awards, competing against the all-stars version of 'The Traitors,' with Bob Mortimer vying for Best Entertainment Performance.

BAFTA CEO Jane Millchip emphasized the exceptional quality of television in 2024, stating that the 124 nominated programs reflect the strength and originality of British storytelling, encompassing powerful documentaries, standout comedy, homegrown drama, and internationally acclaimed series. The awards are a testament to the creative peak of the television medium





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