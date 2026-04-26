Amanda Holden Shines in Bronze as Matty Juniosa Receives Second Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden wows in a metallic mini dress ahead of the Britain's Got Talent live semi-final, while singer Matty Juniosa secures a second Golden Buzzer, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Amanda Holden captivated attention with her stunning appearance ahead of the inaugural live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent on Saturday. The television personality and judge, aged 55, showcased a breathtaking bronze metallic mini dress designed by LouBe.

The dress featured a dramatic, flowing train and a meticulously fitted bodice that elegantly laced down the back, accentuating her figure. Complementing the gown, Holden opted for a pair of sheer, see-through stilettos, adding a touch of daring sophistication to her ensemble. Her hair was styled into loose, tousled curls, completing the glamorous look. Before the show commenced, she posed playfully on a sun lounger, highlighting her outfit and sharing the images with her followers on Instagram.

Her accompanying caption read: 'Booked, busy…lying down. 1ST BGT LIVE.

' The evening's proceedings were marked by a significant moment for singer Matty Juniosa, who remarkably received his second Golden Buzzer, securing his place in the final alongside Anastasiia and her talented canine companion, Salsa. However, the surprise element of the announcement was somewhat diminished in the eyes of some viewers, who predicted the outcome. Matty had previously wowed the audience and judges with a powerful rendition of Prince's iconic song, Purple Rain, earning him Simon Cowell's initial Golden Buzzer.

His subsequent performance proved equally captivating, prompting Amanda Holden to enthusiastically bestow upon him a second Golden Buzzer. Holden playfully recounted a conversation with the show's producers, stating, 'I said to the producers what happens if I don't give out my Golden Buzzer? and they said,'Well it goes to the audience'.

' She then affirmed her intention to utilize the buzzer, declaring, 'I wasn't going to let it go to the audience,' before pressing the button. Simon Cowell added his praise, commenting on Matty's exceptional vocal range and amiable personality, stating, 'Your range is incredible and you are the sweetest person. Two Golden Buzzers that isn't bad is it. I'm so happy for you.

' Despite the excitement surrounding Matty's achievement, some fans expressed their disappointment on social media, suggesting that the outcome was predictable given that he was the final act of the evening. Comments circulated on X (formerly Twitter) questioning the timing of the Golden Buzzer and expressing a desire for it to have been awarded to a contestant who hadn't yet received one.

Several viewers pointed out that the judges seemed to be reserving their Golden Buzzers for the final acts, potentially diminishing the impact of the gesture. Others criticized Holden for seemingly prioritizing Matty over other deserving contestants. Following a public vote, Anastasiia & Salsa were also confirmed as finalists, joining Matty in the competition's ultimate stage. The dynamic duo delivered a captivating routine set to Myles Smith's song Stargazing, earning them a well-deserved spot.

Matty's initial Golden Buzzer was awarded earlier in the series, following his electrifying performance of Purple Rain, which left the judges and audience spellbound. The combination of Holden's fashion statement and the unfolding drama of the semi-final created a memorable night for Britain's Got Talent viewers





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Amanda Holden Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Matty Juniosa Anastasiia & Salsa

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