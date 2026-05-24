Amanda Hughes sets her sights on extravagant house from BBC comedy Amandaland

In the second series of the Motherland spin-off, protagonist Amanda Hughes, played by Lucy Punch, targets 'the big house' owned by Elspeth, which she believes will give her 'the Georgian proportions' she deserves. The property, one of the grandest homes in the trendy south-east London district of Camberwell, comes with an outdoor heated swimming pool and sits on the corner of an affluent street with a neat park on the opposite side.

It's 'the big house with the massive hedge' which plays a starring role in BBC hit comedy Amandaland. In the highly-anticipated second series, protagonist Amanda Hughes, played by Lucy Punch, sets her sights on the lavish property, which she believes will finally give her 'the Georgian proportions' she deserves.

The property, owned by Elspeth, played by Pam Ferris, is one of the grandest homes in the trendy south-east London district of Camberwell, just two years ago was put on the market for a whopping £4.25million. Instead of being in the run-down neighbourhood of South Harlesden, which Amanda refers to as SoHa, the property is located within the Minet Conservation Area, a distinct architectural neighbourhood built by a French Huguenot-descended family in the 1800s.

After the children grew up and moved out, actor William Chubb, who bought the house with his late wife, journalist Cassandra Jardine, in 1998, felt it was time for the family to say goodbye to it. Their daughter Christabel explained that her father had grown tired of lodgers and with the rising cost of fuel, he decided to sell the property





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