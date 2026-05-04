Amanda Knox to Perform Stand-Up Comedy at Edinburgh Fringe, Jokes to Reference Wrongful Conviction

Amanda Knox, acquitted in the Meredith Kercher murder case, is set to debut a stand-up comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, sparking outrage from the Kercher family who accuse her of exploiting the tragedy for personal gain.

Amanda Knox , the American woman who gained international notoriety following her involvement in the murder case of Meredith Kercher in Perugia , Italy , is preparing to debut a stand-up comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival .

The show, titled 'Cartwheel,' will reportedly feature jokes referencing her wrongful conviction and the highly publicized trials she endured. Knox and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were initially convicted of Kercher's murder in 2007, but were later acquitted by Italy's highest court in 2015. This new venture into comedy follows Knox's previous performance as an opening act for Nikki Glaser, where she performed before an audience of 3,000.

The 'Cartwheel' title is a direct reference to a controversial claim made by an Italian police officer who alleged he witnessed Knox performing gymnastic maneuvers inside a police station shortly after her arrest. This claim was used by the prosecution to portray her behavior as indicative of indifference towards Kercher's death. The announcement of Knox's comedy show has sparked outrage from the Kercher family, who feel she is continually exploiting the tragedy for personal gain.

Francesco Maresca, the family's lawyer, expressed his dismay, stating that Knox's actions demonstrate a lack of respect and sensitivity towards their suffering. He criticized her for repeatedly capitalizing on the case through various media projects, including books, documentaries, and now, stand-up comedy. Maresca emphasized the family's pain and incomprehension regarding Knox's continued efforts to profit from the tragedy, questioning her understanding of the impact her actions have on them.

The family has previously accused Knox of attempting to profit from Meredith's murder through numerous media endeavors, and they believe this comedy show is another example of such exploitation. Knox has previously defended her actions, stating that she often thinks about Meredith and acknowledges the pain caused to the Kercher family. She explained that her intention is to honor Meredith's memory, emphasizing that both were young women pursuing their dreams.

However, her attempts at reconciliation have been met with resistance from the Kercher family, who feel her behavior has been consistently disrespectful and excessive. Recent attempts to promote a documentary about the case, 'Mouth of the Wolf,' were also met with setbacks when a screening in London was cancelled due to a lack of film classification.

The Kercher family remains deeply affected by Knox's continued public engagement with the case, viewing it as a constant violation of Meredith's memory and a source of ongoing pain. The upcoming Edinburgh Fringe Festival performance is expected to further exacerbate these feelings, raising questions about the ethics of profiting from a tragic event





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Amanda Knox Meredith Kercher Edinburgh Fringe Festival Stand-Up Comedy Wrongful Conviction Italy Francesco Maresca Perugia Cartwheel

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