Amanda Marshall had Graves' disease, not the menopause, as she ignored her symptoms for too long

Amanda Marshall, a mum of five who started experiencing hair loss, hot flushes, and rapid heartbeat, dismissed her symptoms as menopausal issues, but her doctor revealed it was Graves' disease, an autoimmune condition.

Train your brain to be 18 years younger, learn your real brain age - and fight off dementia. Our expert brain health guide is FREE inMum of five Amanda Marshall had toddler twins, so initially dismissed her hair-thinning as a lingering postpartum problem.

But, soon after, she began to get hot flushes and a racing heart. She told herself she must be going into the menopause, as she was in her early 40s. But the farmer and small-business owner from Devon was worried when she began to have what she thought were panic attacks a few months later, so in October 2016 she went to the GP. And she wasn’t expecting what they discovered.

‘I lead an active lifestyle, so I ignored my symptoms for a long time,’ she says. ‘They just crept up on me.





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Amanda Marshall Graves' Disease Immune Condition Hyperthyroidism How It's Treated

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