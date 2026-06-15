Amanda Seyfried Faces Backlash After Commenting on Charlie Kirk Murder

Actress Amanda Seyfried has been criticized for her comments on Charlie Kirk's murder and has refused to apologize, saying she had to arrange personal security in the aftermath.

The former housemaid star Amanda Seyfried , 40, has attracted a great deal of criticism after she suggested the 57‑year‑old founder of the right‑wing group Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, might have been destined for death.

Kirk was shot on September 10 by a 23‑year‑old former student at Utah Valley University, in what police labeled a politically motivated incident. Within hours of the shooting, Seyfried posted a re‑shared meme that warned the public that 'you can't invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating.

' She also responded to the incident on Instagram with a text that called Kirk a figure of hate. Her remarks were interpreted by many as implying that the murder could have been avoided. The actress was shocked by the hostile response she received and told the British magazine GQ she felt forced to arrange personal security after the backlash.

In a recent interview she described life on a flight with a bodyguard at the airport, exclaiming that the plight felt crazy and unnecessary. Seyfried has declined to issue an apology and has insisted that she was simply expressing her view that Kirk's death was a tragedy and that it was abhorrent to have such violent acts.

She has said she is free to speak her mind and that she desires everyone to feel safe voicing their opinions, provided they do not insult or incite violence. She also emphasized that she does not want to add fuel to a fire and that she needs to keep open channels for respectful debate.

The negative reaction to her posts has amplified debate online and triggered a number of lawsuits after more than 600 Americans were terminated for expressing views critical of the murder. The termination of employees who posted critical content for the kid's post is alleged to have violated First Amendment rights of the defendants, who have since received substantial settlements.

The most recent of these legal actions involved a former police officer who had raised a question about the shooting; his case now stands before the court and he is being represented by an attorney who reviews his arguments and appeals the charges. The 2025 investigative piece by Reuters shows how employers quickly removed people with oppositional views and the ensuing legal frenzy. The story was described in the Heroes Issue of British GQ, which appeared in digital and print





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amanda Seyfried Charlie Kirk Turning Point USA Assassination Social Media Backlash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sir Mark Rylance Steps Out with New Companion Amanda Parker After BereavementsActor Sir Mark Rylance was photographed holding hands with Amanda Parker at a film premiere, suggesting a new relationship 18 months after the death of his wife, Claire van Kampen. Both have faced personal tragedies, including Rylance's losses of his stepdaughter, mother, and brother.

Read more »

Amanda Bynes Continues Weight Loss Journey with Ozempic, Shows Off Slimmed-Down FigureAmanda Bynes, 40, steps out in Hollywood showcasing her dramatic weight loss, crediting Ozempic for her transformation. The actress also shares plans for gold teeth and reflects on her progress.

Read more »

Amanda Seyfried on Avoiding Infamy, Wild Twenties, and Supporting Fellow StarsAmanda Seyfried discusses her fears of becoming infamous like Lindsay Lohan, her party-filled twenties, and how she supports actresses like Sydney Sweeney amid backlash in a new British GQ interview.

Read more »

Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About 'Meaningful Friendship' With Amanda Seyfried'What started as shared experience has grown into a meaningful friendship over time.'

Read more »