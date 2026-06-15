Amanda Seyfried on Avoiding Infamy, Wild Twenties, and Supporting Fellow Stars

Amanda Seyfried discusses her fears of becoming infamous like Lindsay Lohan, her party-filled twenties, and how she supports actresses like Sydney Sweeney amid backlash in a new British GQ interview.

In a candid interview with British GQ's Heroes Issue, actress Amanda Seyfried , now 40, opens up about her tumultuous twenties, the perils of early fame, and her deep-seated fear of becoming infamous.

Reflecting on the dramatic shift in her life after breakout role as Karen in 2004's Mean Girls, Seyfried provides rare insight into the pressures and pitfalls that accompany sudden celebrity. She speaks with empathy about her Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan, who faced intense public scrutiny and legal troubles in the years following the film's release. Seyfried admits she once feared a similar fate, stating that the outsized bashing Lohan endured was ugly and something she actively worked to avoid.

Her own twenties, she describes as ridiculous, marked by risky parties and near-misses with substances. She recalls a specific moment at the Chateau when she could have tried cocaine but stopped herself out of fear. She set strict limits on her partying, ensuring she remained in control and could always get herself home safely.

Despite these boundaries, she did experience wild nights, including an unforgettable evening at the late Val Kilmer's house with Mean Girls co-stars Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett. At just 18 and newly arrived in Los Angeles, she found herself swimming in Kilmer's pool after a screening of Reefer Madness, a memory that still feels surreal. Seyfried also extends her support to Sydney Sweeney, who faced backlash during the promotional tour for their film The Housemaid and an American Eagle campaign.

Understanding the challenges of modern fame, Seyfried positioned herself as a safe space for Sweeney, offering fun, laughter, and cake without pressure to discuss the controversy unless Sweeney wanted to. Having moved away from the Hollywood party scene, Seyfried now finds peace on her 50-acre farm and 1930s home, a two-hour drive from Manhattan. She values the privacy and protection the property offers, surrounded by woods and wildlife.

Among her animals, her goat Brownie provides an endless supply of cashmere, a quirky perk of farm life. The Heroes Issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands now





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Amanda Seyfried Lindsay Lohan Sydney Sweeney Mean Girls British GQ Fame Infamy Hollywood Party Scene Farm Life

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