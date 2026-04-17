Amandaland Returns: Mumfluencer Amanda Navigates Gentrification, Teenagers, and Maternal Demands

The BBC has released a first-look trailer for the second series of Amandaland, a Motherland spin-off starring Lucy Punch and Dame Joanna Lumley. The new season sees mumfluencer Amanda embracing gentrification, dealing with teenagers, and facing her mother's financial demands, all while navigating friendships and potential romance.

Amandaland is making its triumphant return, signaling the much-anticipated comeback of Lucy Punch as the ambitious mumfluencer Amanda and Dame Joanna Lumley as her impeccably sophisticated mother. The BBC unveiled a captivating first-look trailer for the second series of the Motherland spin-off on Friday, promising a season that will undoubtedly delight fans.

Still navigating life in the purportedly less fashionable SoHa borough, Amanda is caught in a whirlwind of juggling her teenage children, nurturing her online Senuous brand, and engaging in a collaborative venture at Kitchens Bathrooms and Kitchens. While seemingly resigned to her geographical circumstances, Amanda is nevertheless invigorated by the opening of a trendy new coffee shop, which she interprets as a harbinger of gentrification. The new trailer features Amanda ostentatiously showcasing her takeaway coffee cups, exclaiming, "She came, she saw, she gentrified." The trailer opens with Amanda making a somewhat disheveled entrance onto her daughter's secondary school stage for a talk, her dramatic black and white headshot serving as a striking backdrop. Of course, no episode of Amandaland would be complete without the characteristic and cutting remarks of Dame Joanna Lumley, who dryly questions her daughter's career choice: "You post a picture of yourself eating cakes, and that's a job?" Addressing the audience as if delivering a TED talk, she remarks, "Welcome everyone," before adding, "You've probably seen my content and assumed it's another lifestyle brand." During her address, Amanda passionately declares, "I use social media to touch people." The trailer then shifts to a scene where Amanda stages the conclusion of a run for her vlog, dousing her face with a hydration mist to simulate sweat and feigning breathlessness before proclaiming to the camera, "I've just smashed 7km so you'll have to excuse my appearance." Elsewhere, Amanda is seen outside the school with her friends Anne (Philippa Dunne) and Fi (Rochenda Sandall), alongside a new character, Abs (Harriet Webb), the sharp and no-nonsense ex-wife of her basement neighbor Mal (Samuel Anderson). In a quintessentially Amandaland moment, Abs recommends a book, and Amanda, misinterpreting the title, enthusiastically replies, "Love anything handmade." By the middle of the season, Amanda's aspirations are ignited by the discovery of a grand house for sale in the vicinity. Her fervent desire to acquire it leads her to approach her mother for financial assistance, only to find that her mother, Felicity, demands a price for her support. While Felicity may project an image of agelessness, signs of aging are becoming apparent, suggesting that living independently may no longer be a viable option. Fellow divorcee Mal remains Amanda's basement neighbor, and the subtle romantic tension between them persists, with their flirtatious rivalry continuing to be a prominent feature. This season also introduces Mal's ex-wife, Abs, with whom Amanda struggles to forge a connection. Meanwhile, Mal's unexpected bromance with Abs's new husband, JJ (Ekow Quartey), deepens, and Fi begins to discover her true calling as a professional dog walker when Della (Sibhan McSweeney) departs for a job on a cruise ship. And as always, Anne remains Amanda's steadfast and long-suffering best friend, as they collectively navigate the multifaceted challenges of raising teenagers, from academic pressures and burgeoning relationships to, culminating in the season finale, the school prom. Amandaland first graced screens in 2025, emerging as a popular spin-off of the long-running sitcom Motherland. The series chronicles Amanda's journey through her recent divorce, her move to a more modest dwelling in South Harlesden, London, and the complexities of parenting teenagers. Initially, six episodes were broadcast, followed by a festive Christmas special in December 2025, featuring a guest appearance by Jennifer Saunders. Furthermore, Christopher Stevens, the TV critic for the Daily Mail, lauded the sitcom as "wickedly funny" and awarded it a perfect five-star rating. He wrote, "The show, a spin-off from Motherland starring Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley, has become unmissable in the space of a couple of weeks.





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