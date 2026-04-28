Amandaland Series 2 Release Date Confirmed: Mumfluencer Returns to Screens

The BBC comedy 'Amandaland', a spin-off of 'Motherland', will return for its second series on May 6th. Starring Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley, the show follows Amanda as she navigates motherhood, social media, and suburban life.

The highly anticipated second series of the BBC comedy ' Amandaland ' is set to premiere on May 6th, bringing back the hilarious antics of social-climbing 'mumfluencer' Amanda and her delightfully eccentric mother, Felicity.

This spin-off from the critically acclaimed 'Motherland' has captivated audiences with its sharp wit and relatable portrayal of modern motherhood, and the new season promises even more comedic chaos. The series will unfold over six episodes, following Amanda, portrayed by Lucy Punch, as she continues to navigate the challenges of raising teenage children, maintaining her online persona, and juggling a brand collaboration with Kitchen's Bathrooms and Kitchens – all while residing in her affectionately nicknamed SoHa (South Harlesden).

The storyline kicks off with Amanda's initial resignation to life in the area, but a glimmer of hope appears with the opening of a trendy coffee shop, which she views as a sign of gentrification. However, her aspirations take a significant turn when a larger, more desirable house comes onto the market, sparking a desperate attempt to acquire it.

This leads her to seek financial assistance from her mother, Felicity, played by the iconic Joanna Lumley, only to discover that such support comes with a hefty price. The second series delves deeper into the lives of the supporting characters, adding new dynamics and complexities to the already rich tapestry of relationships.

Mal, Amanda’s basement neighbor and a potential romantic interest, finds his life further intertwined with Amanda’s through the introduction of his ex-partner, Abs, a no-nonsense character who clashes with Amanda. A surprising bromance continues to blossom between Mal and Abs’s new husband, JJ, adding another layer of comedic intrigue.

Meanwhile, Felicity discovers a newfound passion as a professional dog walker, filling her time while Della is away on a cruise. Throughout it all, Anne remains Amanda’s steadfast and long-suffering best friend, providing a grounding presence as they both navigate the turbulent waters of teenage parenting – from stressful exams and complicated relationships to the culminating excitement of the school prom.

Actress Lucy Punch has hinted at the arrival of fantastically funny new characters and even more hilarious storylines, building upon the foundation of the beloved characters fans have come to adore. Samuel Anderson, who plays Mal, confidently predicts that the series will only continue to grow in strength and solidify its position as one of the best comedies in recent television history.

'Amandaland' initially returned to screens last month with a special Red Nose Day sketch, offering a tantalizing preview of the upcoming season. The sketch featured a comical scenario involving Amanda Hughes being invited for a radio collaboration with her friend Anne, only to encounter a bewildering array of other Amandas – Amanda Holden, Amanda Lamb, Amanda Barrie, Amanda Byram, and Amanda Collier – at Broadcasting House.

This lighthearted sketch, featuring Sara Cox as the radio DJ and Lydia West as a stressed-out producer, successfully raised money for Comic Relief and garnered over seven million viewers. The show’s roots lie in the popular sitcom 'Motherland,' which ran for three seasons between 2016 and 2022, following the lives of a group of parents navigating the challenges of school life.

Created and written by a talented team including Sharon Horgan and Helen Serafinowicz, 'Motherland' starred Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready, and Tanya Moodie.

'Amandaland' is penned by Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, and Laurence Rickard, and is directed by Simon Bird and Alyssa McClelland. The cast also includes Philippa Dunne, Siobhán McSweeney, Rochenda Sandall, and Ekow Quartey. Viewers can catch the premiere of 'Amandaland' series two on BBC One and iPlayer on May 6th





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