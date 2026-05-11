Amandaland stars lost Best Comedy Actress BAFTA award to Katherine Parkinson, despite winning Best Scripted Comedy - Reaction online

Three leading actresses from the BBC sitcom Amandaland competing in Best Comedy Actress category at the BAFTA TV Awards were disappointed as they were beaten by Katherine Parkinson from Here We Go. The show, which featured Philippa Dunne, Lucy Punch, Jennifer Saunders and Diane Morgan garnered praise for its script but lost out to the drama star in the acting category.

As Lucy Punch 's downtrodden, right-hand woman in Amandaland , Philippa Dunne 's wardrobe is a football-mum coat with a baby carrier to accessorise. However, for Sunday night's BAFTA TV Awards, where she was nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy gong, Philippa, 44, was almost unrecognisable in a very glam dress.

Looking worlds away from her character Anne, Philippa wowed in a Sister Jane floral sequin number, accessorised with Boodles jewellery. With her chic, slicked back hair and glam makeup, the actress looked incredible as she took part in a fun skit with co-star Lucy Punch on stage. Both Philippa and Lucy were up for the Best Actress in a Comedy prize for their roles in Amandaland, which returned for an acclaimed second series this month.

Jennifer Saunders, who plays Aunt Joan in the BBC show, was also in the same category but all three lost out to Katherine Parkinson for her performance in Here We Go





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Amandaland BAFTA TV Awards Best Comedy Actress Best Scripted Comedy Lucy Punch Philippa Dunne Katherine Parkinson Amandaland Cast Best Actress

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