Newcastle Defender Amar Dedic Stopped by Police for Carrying Bow and Arrows

Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was stopped by police in Northumberland after being spotted with a bow and arrows. Authorities confirmed the items were for recreation and posed no threat to the public.

Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was stopped by police officers in Northumberland after being spotted carrying a bow and arrows at a local beauty spot.

Amar Dedic Police Stop Archery

The incident occurred on Wednesday and has since been clarified by authorities who confirmed there was no danger to the public. The 24-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international was with a friend when they were stopped in a car by law enforcement. This event happened just two days after Dedic, who joined Newcastle from Benfica for a fee in the region of 30 million pounds in August, had played in a match.

Also read Newcastle Defender Amar Dedic Investigated for Bow and Arrows Incident

He has also been named in the Bosnia-Herzegovina squad for upcoming Nations League matches. These upcoming fixtures include an away game to Sweden on November 14.

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Additionally, there is a home match against Romania scheduled for November 17. Police units were dispatched to the scene after a concerned member of the public raised the alarm. Armed police were among those who responded to the initial report. The officers managed to stop Dedic and his companion about seven miles away from where they were originally spotted.

Northumbria Police Bow Arrows Seized

This significant distance indicates that the individuals were moving away from the area of concern when intercepted. The police search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the archery equipment. The bow and arrows were seized by the officers during the stop. Northumbria Police released an official statement regarding the situation to calm public concern.

The force stated that enquiries are ongoing regarding the specific circumstances of the incident. However, the police emphasized that Dedic was not named in the initial release. This is a standard procedure to ensure legal protocols are followed during active investigations. The statement from Northumbria Police detailed the timeline of the event.

It said it received reports of two men carrying a bow and arrows. These reports indicated the men were walking along a track by the reservoir on Military Road. This location is in the Harlow Hill area of Northumberland. The presence of the equipment in a public area naturally drew the attention of local residents.

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Mark Gillespie Paul Dummett Visit

Officers attended the scene and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area. They seized a bow and arrows from the car. The statement added that at this stage, it is understood the items were for recreational use. The police confirmed there was no threat to the public from the individuals involved.

This classification helped de-escalate what initially appeared to be a serious security concern. While police were speaking to Dedic, a notable visit occurred at the scene. Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, who is 34 years old, arrived at the location. Former defender Paul Dummett, aged 35, also arrived at the same time.

It is understood that the pair were in the area by chance. They stopped specifically to offer assistance to their teammate and the officers. The arrival of Gillespie and Dummett provided a sense of camaraderie at the scene. Their presence highlighted the support network within the Newcastle United team.

Amar Dedic Recreational Use Clarified

The incident serves as a reminder of the scrutiny professional athletes face in their daily lives. Despite the initial alarm, the resolution was peaceful and non-confrontational. The matter remains under review by local authorities. No further charges or legal actions have been announced at this time. The focus remains on the recreational nature of the archery equipment.