Moyin Odeniran, a 22-year-old from Loughton, Essex, was crowned winner of The Great British Bake Off series 17, beating Tom Whittaker and Mo Mahir in Tuesday night's final.

Moyin Odeniran has been crowned the winner of the 17th series of The Great British Bake Off. The 22-year-old from Loughton, Essex, beat fellow finalists Tom Whittaker, from West Yorkshire, and Birmingham student Mo Mahir in Tuesday night's episode.

He said he was in shock after taking the title. I don't know how that happened, I don't know how I got here. I can't believe it, I am in shock, the talented baker said. I have made friends for life and I have just loved every single second of it, and I don't think I could have asked for anything more.

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The Great British Bake Off Final Challenges

The high-stakes final saw the three contestants tasked with making a citrus celebration cake, creme brulee donuts and a spectacular tribute to iconic British landscapes. Twelve amateur bakers entered the famed white tent at the start of the season, facing weekly signature, technical and showstopping challenges judged by returning judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson.

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Reflecting on his performance in the final, Odeniran said: I didn't want to put too much pressure on myself, but I knew I had put my best foot forward. I couldn't have done anything better than I did and I had a great time doing it. He said he got quite exhausted while filming the series and praised his mother, sister and close friends for their support.

Earlier on, some of the challenges were quite difficult for me and I was shocked that I kept going through, Odeniran said. Before you get there you think you know how to bake, and by week two you question whether you know anything about baking. He shared his gratitude at being able to learn from Lawson and Hollywood, adding: I will never forget my time there and the friendships made which will always continue.

Paul Hollywood Praises Odeniran Magic

Judge Paul Hollywood described Odeniran's efforts as pure magic after watching his jubilant celebrations with family and friends. He has done an amazing job because out of all the bakers he struggled at the beginning, and he actually got better and better, Hollywood said. That cake in the Signature was one of the best cakes I have had for a long, long time.

Fellow judge Nigella Lawson praised Odeniran as a worthy winner, but also said the other finalists were sensational. She added: He is such a worthy winner, but having said that, Tom and Mo are sensational. They have created cakes that I will never forget. The 22-year-old grew emotional as he accepted the trophy, with his family rejoicing in the moment.

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Reflecting on the moment he found out, he shared that he really went numb, fondly reminiscing on his Bake Off friends Nikki, Medwin and Joshua, all joining in on the festivities as they hoisted him into the air. As for his plans for the trophy, which has been in exile in his shed since filming and can finally make its public debut, he plans for it to take pride of place in the kitchen and perhaps even use it as a cake stand.

Odeniran Balances Degree With Baking Success

He praised the strong friendships he has made on the show and shared that his favourite moment during the whole experience was when his mum Kike joined him in the tent and they both secured the invaluable Hollywood handshake. And he is not just a whizz in the kitchen. Despite his dissertation being due a month after filming wrapped, Odeniran achieved a first in his political economy degree at King's College London.

He described it as a very busy time as he juggled competing in the Channel 4 baking competition with his studies. As for what comes next, he shared: My baking dream ideally would be to be one of the best bakers in the world, but in the meantime I would like to continue baking, look forward to new openings, and just see what happens for me out there.