Amateur Boxer Appears in Court on Rape and Strangulation Charges

A 28-year-old amateur boxer has appeared in court in Ballymena facing multiple charges of rape, sexual assault, and strangulation against two women. The accused, Jacob Frank Bradshaw, faces allegations from incidents occurring both last January and last summer. The court heard details of the alleged offenses and the police's objection to bail due to breaches of prior conditions. Despite the serious nature of the charges, bail was granted with strict conditions imposed.

Jacob Frank Bradshaw, a 28-year-old amateur boxer, appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, facing a series of serious charges including rape and strangulation of two separate women. Bradshaw, residing at Stroma Drive in Ballymena, confirmed his identity and acknowledged the eight charges against him. The charges span multiple incidents, painting a concerning picture of alleged violent behavior.

The court heard detailed accounts of the alleged offenses, with a detective outlining the police case and the evidence gathered. The severity of the accusations has prompted significant legal scrutiny and raised concerns about the defendant's conduct and adherence to bail conditions.\The first set of charges relates to incidents alleged to have occurred last January. Bradshaw is accused of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, as well as single counts of non-fatal strangulation and causing actual bodily harm. The second set of charges concerns an incident alleged to have taken place last summer, including further allegations of rape and non-fatal strangulation. The detective's testimony focused on the sequence of events, providing insight into the alleged encounters with the two complainants. The detective stated that they believed they could connect Bradshaw to each of the offenses. The police objected to bail due to Bradshaw's alleged breach of his existing bail conditions, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. The detective detailed that in one instance, after initial consensual interaction, the alleged victim reported being choked and raped by Bradshaw after a request for a threesome was declined. In the second instance, the woman claimed Bradshaw grabbed her hair, choked her, and later raped her after she threw a drink over him. \During the court proceedings, the defense counsel, Stephen Law, argued that Bradshaw has no prior criminal record and is a successful amateur boxer with aspirations of turning professional. Law emphasized the delayed reporting of one of the incidents, nine months after the alleged events. The defense suggested that bail conditions could be effectively managed, considering Bradshaw's residence with his mother in Ballymena. Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne, however, expressed serious concerns regarding the nature of the charges and Bradshaw's failure to adhere to his police bail conditions. Judge Browne emphasized the gravity of the accusations, stating that they represent some of the most serious charges on the criminal calendar. Despite these concerns, the judge granted bail with stringent conditions. Bradshaw was released but placed under a curfew, ordered to reside at his home address, prohibited from contacting the complainants or witnesses, and mandated to report to the police three times a week. Judge Browne issued a stern warning to Bradshaw, emphasizing the seriousness of the case and the potential consequences of any further violations. The case was adjourned to May 21st, allowing for further investigation and legal proceedings. The judge was clear that any further breaches of bail conditions would result in immediate incarceration





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