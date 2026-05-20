Amazon Deal Offers 60% Off on Skechers Walking Trainers for Daily Wear

Shoppers can save 60% on the Skechers Women's D'lux Walker 2.0 Happy Step shoes in a limited time deal on Amazon. These slip-on walking trainers are designed for all day wear and available in various sizes. They are designed with a cushioned sole and subtle baby pink detailing. The shoes have no fastenings, are easy to slip on and off, and are water resistant.

For those whose jobs keep them on their feet all day, finding a comfortable pair of shoes that are up to the task can be a challenge, particularly at an affordable price.

However, an Amazon deal on a pair of Skechers walking trainers might be the answer shoppers are looking for, with reviewers saying they are 'light as a feather' and 'really comfy'. The Skechers Women's D'lux Walker 2.0 Happy Step shoes, which have a slip-on design and come in classic black and white, are now £36 down from £89 in a limited time deal at Amazon in some sizes.

Shoppers can save 60% on the shoes which are designed for all-day wear, and they come in a wide range of sizes, too. Available across UK sizes 2 to 8, the shoes are made with a black textile upper and a cushioned white sole, with subtle baby pink detailing on the logo - other colours are available at different price points.

They have no fastenings so are easy to slip on and off, and they are water resistant so could be ideal for those in jobs that leave them prone to splashes. It should be noted, however, that different sizes can cost different prices.

For example, in a UK size 6 the shoes are priced at £65.80, saving 26% on the RRP of £89. Size 3.5 has the biggest reduction, with prices dropped to £36. So, big savings for small feet





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Skechers Happy Step Women's D'lux Walker Walking Trainers Comfortable Slips On Hygienic Strange Sizes Fusty Polyester

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