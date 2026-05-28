Amazon Driver Accused of Stealing Cat During Package Delivery in California

A California family is reeling after an Amazon delivery driver allegedly stole their cat, Junie, from their front porch in Bakersfield. The incident, captured on Ring doorbell footage, shows the driver picking up the pet and walking away. The family, who has owned Junie since 2022, is pleading for her safe return as the Kern County Sheriff's Office investigates the theft. The driver is not a direct Amazon employee, complicating contact efforts. This case mirrors a similar incident in Missouri involving an elderly cat.

A California family is experiencing immense distress after an Amazon delivery driver allegedly stole their pet cat during a package drop-off. The incident occurred on May 14 in Bakersfield when the driver arrived at Brenda Wilson's home.

Ring doorbell footage captured the driver approaching the house, stopping to pet the family's cat, Junie, who was lying near the front door. Instead of leaving after delivering the package, the driver picked up the cat and walked back toward his van. Brenda Wilson expressed her shock to KGET, stating, 'Utter disbelief that anybody would have the nerve to do that. I'm just shocked.

' She added, 'I kind of wish she fought back. But that's just not really in her nature,' noting that Junie is a female cat. The footage shows the cat meowing at the driver, which Wilson interpreted as a sign of stranger danger. The family has owned Junie since 2022 and possesses documentation proving ownership.

In a Facebook post, Wilson identified the driver as a neighbor who lived a few blocks away earlier this year with his wife. She claimed the couple might mistakenly believe Junie is their male cat. The neighbors have since moved, and Wilson does not know their current address. She emphasized, 'We just want Junie home and we won't follow through with the charges.

' The Kern County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the theft of a cat, but no arrests have been made. Wilson also noted that the driver is not a direct Amazon employee, complicating efforts to contact him. This incident echoes a similar case from April in Missouri, where an Amazon driver took a cat named Sidney from a home in Kansas City. The cat, Sidney, was elderly and frail, receiving special care in his final days.

The owner, Marsha Reeves, was devastated by the loss. Both cases highlight concerns about delivery personnel and pet safety. The Wilson family continues to search for Junie, hoping for a safe return. Amazon has been contacted for comment but has not yet issued a statement.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information to come forward. The community has rallied around the Wilsons, sharing flyers and offering support. Pet theft is a serious offense in California, and authorities are taking the matter seriously. The incident serves as a reminder for homeowners to monitor porch activity and secure pets during deliveries.

Ring cameras and similar devices can provide crucial evidence in such cases. The Wilsons remain hopeful that Junie will be found unharmed and returned home soon. The driver's motives remain unclear, but the family is focused on recovery rather than punishment. The case underscores the importance of microchipping pets and keeping identification up to date.

As the investigation continues, the Wilsons await any leads that might bring Junie back. The emotional toll on the family is significant, with Junie being a beloved member of their household. They are grateful for the outpouring of support from friends and neighbors. The sheriff's department is working with Amazon to trace the driver's identity through company records.

Despite the challenges, the Wilsons refuse to give up hope. They are using social media to spread awareness and gather tips. The incident has sparked broader discussions about delivery driver vetting and accountability. Many are calling for stricter oversight to prevent such occurrences.

The family's story is a poignant reminder of the bond between pets and their owners. Junie's disappearance has left a void in their daily lives. They are counting on the community's help to bring her home safely. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

The Wilsons remain steadfast in their desire for a joyful reunion with their cat





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