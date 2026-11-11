Amazon driver dies after carbon monoxide poisoning in Florida van

Amazon delivery driver Jaylene Vargas Gonzalez died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside her van in Fruitland Park, Florida, after sending a distress text. Investigators found high CO levels and a damaged exhaust pipe.

Amazon delivery driver Jaylene Vargas Gonzalez, 31, died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside her van in Fruitland Park, Florida, on August 10. The Lake County Sheriff's Office released an investigative report detailing the events that led to the fatal incident.

Key Facts About the Tragic Incident

According to the report, Vargas Gonzalez was found unresponsive in the rear compartment of a delivery truck at about 7:22 p.m. when response crews entered the vehicle. Her body showed a blood carboxyhemoglobin saturation of 58 percent, confirming lethal CO exposure. The autopsy ruled the death accidental, with no traumatic injuries or disease noted.

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Investigators Trace CO Build‑Up to a Damaged Exhaust

Testing the van's interior while its engine ran revealed elevated carbon monoxide levels that rose with each restart, reaching deadly concentrations. A dent in the exhaust pipe was identified as a potential source of the CO leak. Surveillance footage captured Vargas Gonzalez sorting packages in the van before her collapse.

Driver's Prior Report of a Stuck Vehicle and Subsequent Text

Amazon logistics data shows that about six hours before her death the van had become stuck in sand along the side of the road. Vargas Gonzalez later reported that the van was operational again and that she was continuing her route. Roughly fifteen minutes before the fatal event, she texted a loved one, saying, "This van is giving off a bad smell in the air that's making me dizzy," according to WKMG.

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Emergency Response and Community Witnesses

Local resident Patrick Miranda spotted the van running but empty on Clark Road. He reported seeing a plugged-in phone, an empty backpack, and a running engine. Officers opened the passenger side door, felt the odor, and opened the rear door to find Vargas Gonzalez unconscious. They applied a fire hose rinse before initiating life‑saving measures, but she could not be revived. The river community emphasized the urgency of addressing potential vehicle safety failures.

Legal and Corporate Reactions

Attorney Milette Webber, representing Vargas Gonzalez's family, condemned the tragedy and demanded answers about safety protocols. Amazon issued a statement expressing deep sadness and offering prayers to the family while stating it was cooperating fully with investigators. The Daily Mail has requested additional comments from Amazon, the sheriff's office, and Webber following the release of the report.

Next Steps in the Investigation

The sheriff's office continues to review the incident, focusing on the integrity of Amazon's delivery vehicle maintenance and driver training. They are also examining any potential negligence that may have contributed to the event. The family and Amazon will await further findings before pursuing possible legal action. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to prevent future fatalities of a similar nature.