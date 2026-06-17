Amazon Driver Jailed for Running £2.4 Million Exam Cheating Operation

A part-time Amazon driver from Liverpool has been sentenced to three years in prison for operating a large-scale academic fraud scheme. Shahid Adnan, 43, admitted to fraudulently completing coursework and taking online exams for over 100 university students across the UK, earning an estimated £2.4 million. The scheme, believed to be the most lucrative of its kind in the UK, was uncovered after a university lecturer discovered suspicious coursework. Adnan lived a lavish lifestyle funded by the fraud, including luxury holidays and high-end cars.

Shahid Adnan, a 43-year-old part-time Amazon driver and tutor from Liverpool , has been sentenced to three years in prison for orchestrating a massive exam cheating and academic fraud operation that netted an estimated £2.4 million.

The case, described by prosecutors as the most lucrative of its kind ever uncovered in the UK, involved Adnan completing university coursework and taking online examinations on behalf of more than 100 students across the country in exchange for payment. This fraudulent enterprise, run from his unassuming home in Everton, Liverpool, combined digital intrusion with academic dishonesty on a commercial scale.

The scheme unraveled in February 2023 when a student from Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) submitted a pen drive containing coursework to the computer forensics department. The student had paid Adnan a staggering £14,000 to produce the work. Lecturer Dr. Tom Berry performed standard digital forensic checks on the device, which revealed it had previously been used by Adnan and was linked to his tutoring company, Study Sharp Limited.

More critically, the pen drive contained individual login credentials for the university's network, enabling Adnan to fraudulently submit work and sit exams impersonating students. An Excel spreadsheet on the device listed other clients, their modules, deadlines, and their personal access details, painting a clear picture of a sophisticated, organized operation. Police from the Merseyside Cyber Dependant Crime Unit obtained a search warrant for Adnan's residence.

The raid uncovered bundles of cash and a lifestyle that starkly contrasted with his known legitimate income as an Amazon Flex driver and part-time tutor. His home was filled with upmarket white goods and luxury furnishings. Financial investigations revealed a vast criminal fortune: £1.5 million in a Barclays account, over £600,000 in a Lloyds personal account, nearly £250,000 in a Lloyds business account, and over £110,000 in a PayPal account, totaling more than £2.4 million across multiple holdings.

He also owned an Audi and a BMW and took his family on luxury holidays, including to Dubai. Adnan, who holds a PhD in microwave engineering and had previously worked as a lecturer, boasted on his LinkedIn profile about fostering an engaging learning environment and inspiring students to excel. This portrayal stood in jarring contrast to his criminal activities.

Prosecutors stated that while he claimed to have been paid only £250 for the specific LJMU incident, the scale of his operation was immense. Initially, the prosecution alleged the fraud exceeded £2 million, though the figure was reduced to £300,000 following forensic accounting and plea negotiations. The £300,000 figure was specified for sentencing and does not reflect the full proceeds of crime, with separate confiscation proceedings to follow.

Adnan admitted to three charges: fraud by false representation, causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorized access, and converting criminal property. At Liverpool Crown Court, he was handed a three-year prison term, marking a significant conviction in the fight against academic integrity breaches and cyber-enabled fraud in higher education





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Academic Fraud Exam Cheating Essay Mill University Scandal Cyber Crime Fraud UK Court Liverpool Amazon Driver Tutor Money Laundering

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