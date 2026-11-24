An 80-pound Amazon Prime Air drone crashed into a Michigan resident's garage on November 20, causing damage and raising safety questions about drone delivery operations.

On November 20, an 80-pound Amazon Prime Air drone spiraled out of control and crash landed into the garage of Logan Coomes, a resident of Huntington Woods, Michigan. The incident, which was captured on video by a neighbor walking in the vicinity, occurred shortly after the MK30 model drone had successfully delivered a bottle of shampoo to a nearby home.

The Mechanics of The Drone Crash

Video footage released by the neighborhood shows the precise moment the accident unfolded. The drone became entangled in a fiber optic cable and subsequently tangled into a power line. This mechanical failure caused the aircraft to fly directly into Coomes's roof, resulting in significant shingle damage to his garage. Amazon officials confirmed that the drone was launched from the company's Hazel Park distribution center prior to the error.

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Emergency Response and DTE Energy Involvement

DTE Energy, Huntington Woods public safety personnel, and Amazon representatives all responded to the scene around 4:30 pm on the day of the crash. A DTE spokeswoman explained that crews had to de-energize the affected line to ensure safety. Once the area was secure, teams helped remove the drone, recovered the damaged equipment, restored power, and reattached the service drop line to complete the repair.

Amazon Safety Protocols and Investigation

Jack Stelzner, an Amazon spokesperson, stated that safety is their top priority and that incidents of this nature are extremely rare. He noted that whenever a delivery does not proceed as planned, the company conducts a thorough investigation. Amazon officials removed the drone's battery after the crash due to the high heat generated by the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently gathering more information to decide if a formal investigation will be launched, according to NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson.

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Resident Concerns and FAA Regulations

Logan Coomes expressed concerns about the infrastructure in areas like Huntington Woods, which feature small backyards and criss-crossed electrical wires that pose potential hazards. He suggested that Amazon should reconstruct the zones and review eligibility criteria for drone drop-offs to prevent sparking wires. Coomes emphasized the need for regulations and guidelines to assess who is eligible for these services, despite acknowledging the efficiency of the technology. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notes that Amazon drones operate under an exemption allowing flight beyond the operator's line of sight.

Impact on Prime Air Services in Michigan

This event marks the first publicly reported accident in Southeast Michigan since Amazon launched the Prime Air service at distribution centers in Hazel Park and Pontiac. The service completes routes across ten US states, delivering packages weighing up to five pounds within a 7.5-mile radius of each site. While Coomes wants the service to continue for efficiency, he believes current infrastructure requires better assessment. Amazon officials have stated they plan to help fix the damages to Coomes's garage, and the Daily Mail has reached out to the NTSB, Huntington Woods public safety, and Amazon for further comments.