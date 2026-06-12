Amazon executive wins £100,000 payout after claiming burnout due to 80-hour weeks and impossible deadlines

A top executive at Amazon has won a payout of over £100,000 after claiming he suffered a mental breakdown due to burnout from working 80-hour weeks and being given impossible deadlines. Sean Rebecchi, 38, claimed that the tech giant's corporate culture of overwork and promotion-chasing led to his breakdown.

A top executive at Amazon who sued the company for more than £100,000 due to burnout from 80-hour weeks and impossible deadlines has won a payout.

Sean Rebecchi, 38, claimed staffing issues and a corporate culture of overwork and promotion-chasing at the tech giant led to him suffering a major mental breakdown. Already vulnerable to stress after working 80-hour weeks in another Amazon division, Mr Rebecchi said he was told this is how we do things when he complained about impossible work deadlines on the Alexa AI project.

Despite moving to another company within the group, he eventually succumbed to a breakdown and sued for more than £100,000, complaining that the burnout had caused a severe mixed anxiety and depressive disorder. But two of the Amazon companies he had worked for defended the High Court claim, accusing Mr Rebecchi of being a perfectionist who worked hard because he wanted to get promoted.

Lawyers for the companies denied that he was expected to work excessively long hours by the standards of a well-paid senior executive. However the case has now settled before it could be tried by a judge, with Amazon agreeing to the payment of sums which are being kept confidential, as well as Mr Rebecchis legal costs.

According to claim documents, Mr Rebecchi had performed various programme manager roles at Amazon companies, as well as a position as a customer solutions manager. His barrister, Simon Plaut, said Mr Rebecchi was a highly regarded, conscientious, motivated and hard-working individual who had been subject to a corporate culture of excessive work at Amazon, where promotion-chasing was expected.

It was expected and/or anticipated that employees would work very long hours under high pressure and, where projects dictated, they would regularly collaborate with colleagues in the US, in wholly different time-zones. A management and pay structure existed which actively promoted, encouraged and/or required employees to seek promotion. Successful promotion demonstrated the employees intrinsic worth and/or value to the defendant and/or improved their status within the defendant and/or ensured that their pay increased at more than the rate of inflation.

He said Mr Rebecchis employment from March 2016 to August 2017 in one Amazon company was characterised by excessive workload and the constant shifting of goalposts in terms of meeting targets to win promotion. It led to Mr Rebecchi working longer hours more than 80 hours per week at times and by February 2017 he was suffering anxiety, heart palpitations and trouble sleeping, he said.

He moved to Amazon Music in August 2017, but the allegedly excessive workload continued there and in November 2020 he moved to Amazon Development Centre London Ltd to work on the Alexa project as a senior programme manager. The barrister said his work at Alexa was also characterised by excessive workloads, goalpost shifting in relation to promotion and a lack of effective support.

Mr Rebecchi claims he was told that someone of his level should be able to deliver the work on time, which his lawyer claimed was an attempt to shame or embarrass him into trying to work even harder. As a result of this period of work, the claimant began to suffer from severe fatigue and low mood, he said.

Due to the need to demonstrate technical competence in order to achieve promotion, Mr Rebecchi was given responsibility for writing the companys Natural Language Question & Answering 2022 plan, said the barrister. However, the deadline he was given was short and he complained repeatedly that it was impossible to meet, only to be told, this is the way we do things in Amazon, he said.

Mr Rebecchi was also told that someone of his level should be able to deliver the work on time, which the barrister claimed was an attempt to shame or embarrass him into trying to work even harder. Completing the work proved to be extremely stressful, with the pressure of an impossible time constraint leading to burnout.

He said the impact of the pressure and overwork while working on the Alexa project led to Mr Rebecchi having sickness absences due to stress. He moved to Amazon Web Service EMEA SARL UK Branch in June 2022 as a customer solutions manager, but again complained of an excessive workload, as well as a hostile manager. The claimants mental health deteriorated, he continued.

He suffered increasingly severe symptoms of anxiety, depression, low mood, together with an array of symptoms, including poor concentration, irregular sleep, fatigue, panic attacks and reduced self-confidence





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amazon Sean Rebecchi Burnout 80-Hour Weeks Impossible Deadlines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nationwide says 'seek tax advice' if in doubt as it sends out £100 paymentsSome customers might have to pay income tax on their £100 payments

Read more »

'My comfort zone' shoppers love 'perfect' hanging egg chair now £100The Outsunny Hanging Egg Chair is currently on sale, but there's a way to get it for even cheaper

Read more »

Celebrate the World Cup with a chance to win £100 Aldi vouchersWe've teamed up with Aldi to celebrate the World Cup kick-off and are giving readers the chance to win £100 in Aldi vouchers!

Read more »

Celebrate the World Cup with a chance to win £100 in Aldi vouchersWe've teamed up with Aldi to celebrate the World Cup kick-off and are giving readers the chance to win £100 in Aldi vouchers!

Read more »