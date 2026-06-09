Amazon Offers Discounts on Hisense TVs for World Cup 2026

Amazon has launched a series of deals on Hisense TVs, offering a £100 discount on the 55-inch MiniLED QLED TV. The TV features 4K resolution, a built-in subwoofer, and smart assistant integration. As an alternative, Argos is selling a Bush 55-inch TV for £229. Currys has also discounted the Samsung 43-inch Smart TV with a Crystal Processor 4K by £30. Amazon's offer on the Hisense 55-inch MiniLED QLED TV has received rave customer reviews, with many praising its picture quality, sound, and features.

Bargain-hunters hoping to upgrade their TV ahead of the World Cup 2026 can find a host of deals on Amazon . There is a flurry of offers on Hisense devices, including a 55-inch HD Smart TV that consumers described as outstanding.

The Hisense 55-inch MiniLED QLED TV typically retails for £699 but is on sale for £599 - making shoppers a saving of £100. The mini-LEDs combine thousands of ultra-fine LEDs into hundreds of precision dimming zones. It also uses AI to upscale content, making it ideal for eagle-eyed footie fans who don't want to miss a moment of the action. Another standout feature is the built-in subwoofer, which amplifies sound for a richer, more immersive viewing experience.

The Hisense 55-inch MiniLED QLED TV features 4K resolution and a Game Mode PRO that automatically activates when a gaming connection is detected. Built-in streaming apps include Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube. The model also has integrated Freely, offering access to live TV and catch-up services without an aerial. There's also a hands-free voice command and smart assistant integration.

As an alternative, Argos is selling a Bush 55-inch TV for £229. The Bush 4K Ultra HD frameless TV Powered by TiVo, allowing users to watch and enjoy their favourite content and the latest apps through voice search.

Meanwhile, Currys has £30 off this Samsung 43-inch Smart TV with a Crystal Processor 4K. Amazon's offer on the Hisense 55-inch MiniLED QLED TV has rave customer reviews, with more than 100 being bought in the past month alone. A shopper left a detailed review, reading: I've been really impressed with every aspect of this TV. It is an exceptional piece of technology which has been a huge upgrade in my household. The TV arrived securely and very well packaged.

It was easy to set up, even for an amateur like myself. There was a step-by-step guide which I followed on my phone using the QR code. The picture quality is crisp and vibrant, with bright colours that really pop. The smart features are fast and responsive.

I particularly like that I can use my iPhone as the remote control. It also has this excellent feature where I can mirror my phone content on the screen. I think this is a great value TV that's also aesthetically pleasing. The narrow edges maximise its appeal, adding a touch of modernity to any room.

The sound is impressive and the built-in deep bass subwoofer adds that extra oomph, which decreases the need to add a soundbar. I highly recommend. Another user commented: This thing is an absolute beast of a television. The sound from it is phenomenal, thanks to the built-in subwoofer.

Picture quality is amazing with really vibrant colours. Overall, I'm really happy to haven't found any downsides. I've got it in a 3.7 x 3.5 m room, and anyone who says the TV is too big for that size of room is talking nonsense. It really is like being in the cinema.

However, one person was not as pleased, rating it 3 stars and explaining: The ratio aspect doesn't work on wifi. A fourth buyer had more luck, saying: Amazing. Freely is great. Picture quality outstanding.

Didn't realise how bad my last TV was until I got this Hisense TV. A final fan said: Got this today and wow it's like being at the movies, great picture and sound quality, easy to set up. I managed to get it out of the box and set it up by myself, but I would recommend two people do it. I will only get Hisense from now on for the spec to price. I don't think I'll find any better





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