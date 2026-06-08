Amazon Prime Day 2026: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is set to return on June 23-26, with unmissable discounts across all of its major categories. The event will offer deep discounts on everything from household essentials and beauty must-haves to bigger ticket items across electronics, garden and kitchenware. Big-name brands including Bose, Dyson, Lego, Shark, CeraVe, Ninja and Sonos will be taking part in the event, making it a smart time to save on those items you've been eyeing up all year.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is set to return on June 23-26, with unmissable discounts across all of its major categories. The annual bargain extravaganza will be matching Amazon Prime Day 2025, running once again for four days, ending on June 26, giving shoppers double the time to pick up a deal.

This year's event will also feature 'Today's Big Deals' - enabling shoppers to make even bigger savings. Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2026 will return on June 23-26 exclusively for Prime Members. The event will offer deep discounts on everything from household essentials and beauty must-haves to bigger ticket items across electronics, garden and kitchenware.

Big-name brands including Bose, Dyson, Lego, Shark, CeraVe, Ninja and Sonos will be taking part in the event, making it a smart time to save on those items you've been eyeing up all year. For more details, explore below and find everything you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale, including dates, the best deals to expect, savings from last year and early deals live now handpicked by our shopping experts. When is Amazon Prime Day 2026?

Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2026 will return on June 23 to June 26 2026 exclusively for Prime Members. Historically, Amazon held only one Prime Day each year.

However, for a few years now, they have also hosted a sales event in October and March, often under different names. For instance, this March's event was called the Spring Deal Days 2026.

Therefore, it's likely we will see another similar sale this autumn. How do you sign up for Amazon Prime? Prime Day is Amazon's exclusive event for Prime members, offering a wide range of deals and savings for those that are signed up. As a Prime member, you can enjoy benefits like unlimited fast and free delivery, access to award-winning TV shows, exclusive deals and more.

You can start a free 30-day trial before Prime Day begins and cancel anytime. Alternatively, you can opt for a full membership, which costs £8.99 per month after the trial period, or £96 per year. As a student, you can get a discounted Prime membership which costs only £4.49 per month or £47.49 per year. This membership also gives students access to exclusive discounts on thousands of textbooks, clothing, travel, accessories and more.

What were the best Amazon Prime Day deals in 2025? Last year's discounts featured some of the lowest prices we've seen on Amazon so far. Amazon's own devices were the stars of the show and didn't disappoint in terms of money saved. The Echo Pop was available for an incredible £19.99, down from its original price of £44.99.

One standout household item that flew off the shelves was the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro with Anti Hair Wrap Plus, a steal at just £249.99 with a saving of £180. The new Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer saw a whopping £60 reduction despite its recent release, while the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer 9.5l dropped to just £159.99 from £249.99 during the Prime Day sale.

Apple devices, as always, were also a massive hit, with price tags on AirPods, iPhones, Macbooks and more seeing substantial price drops. In the beauty category, the Remington Shine Therapy Advanced Ceramic Hair Straighteners were a hot pick, marked down by a whopping 71 per cent, bringing the price to just £23. The Shark SpeedStyle Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler was a true bargain, too, dropping from £239.99 to just £129.99.

Why you can trust us: Our team of shopping journalists has been bringing you the best deals from Amazon's shopping events for years. Amazon doesn't see our articles before they go live, and they can't pay for good reviews or placement. We write for you, not them.

Not only do we track down the products you love among the millions on offer, but we also price-check every item to make sure you're getting the best deal - whether it's the lowest price, the best price, or a rare discount. The Amazon deals to add yo your basket now: While Prime Day 2026 has yet to kick off, the Shopping Finder team has found the top early Amazon deals to shop now to help you avoid sales overwhelm and get your hands on some great deals early





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Amazon Prime Day 2026 Prime Day Amazon Deals Discounts Electronics Garden And Kitchenware Beauty Must-Haves Household Essentials Bose Dyson Lego Shark Cerave Ninja Sonos

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