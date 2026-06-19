Amazon Prime Day: Everything You Need to Know to Make the Most of It

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and we can't wait to see what deals are in store. From beauty and tech to fashion and home, we've got the inside scoop on the best early deals to shop now. Plus, find out how to make the most of Prime Day and get daily recommendations based on your previous purchases.

We hope you love the products we recommend. All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them.

Oh, and FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication. This is it... one of the best times of year is finally here. We love a sale, so aside from Black Friday and Boxing Day, we're always eagerly waiting for the next sale. Although the sale doesn't officially launch until 23rd June, some of the best brands out there have graced us by launching some early deals to get your hands on now.

That's right, from today you can nab savings across beauty, tech, fashion, homes, and toys. Plus, some of our favourite brands are in on the fun, including Shark, Dyson, Samsung, Nothing, Russell Hobbs, adidas, Levi's, LEGO, Garmin, and OATLY. To make sure you're prepared when the sale rolls around, we've rounded up everything you need to know to make the most of it.

Keep reading for our selection across categories, or find our round up of the best deals for each category here. Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale, which sees deals across hundreds of brands and a whopping 35 product categories. Although the sale usually runs in July, Amazon clearly felt our desperation and moved it forward to the end of June as a treat to our wallets (oh, and to celebrate its 20th birthday).

Just like in previous years, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate in the Prime Day sale. And then you'll be able to save early deals and keep an eye on them as they drop up to 40% off in savings when the sale launches on 23rd June.

This year, Amazon will be offering curated lists exclusively for Prime members, meaning you'll get daily recommendations based on your previous purchases and you won't miss if there are discounts on some of your favourite essentials. Thanks, Amazon. We can't speak for you, but we simply can't wait for the sales to begin.

So to help you get your baskets prepared, we've rounded up some of the best early deals to shop now, or to keep an eye on ahead of the sale. Want to ensure security for your home?

You'll no doubt know about Ring doorbells by now, but this one comes with whopping savings on not only the bell itself but a wifi extender, chime box, and nightlight, which all work to make sure you can keep an eye on your front door no matter where you are in the world. Allergy season is deadly enough without worrying about pet hair all over your house.

To make sure your house is completely pollen, dust, and hair-free, this cordless hoover from Shark has a HEPA filter that removes even the smallest particles of dust from the air. The charge lasts for 50 minutes, which is enough to do your whole house in one go, and it even has a handy floor light so you can see the spots you've missed, even of a late night manic clean (we've all been there). Don't believe us?

Our audience editor, Hannah, has given it a thumbs up. It can feel somewhat excessive to heat a whole air fryer to make a few fish fingers, which is why we're big fans of the fact this one from Tefal has a mini compartment that's separately operated so you can make smaller meals when the time comes.

Or, when you're cooking for the whole family, you can use both - the larger compartment is so big it can roast a chicken, while the smaller can be home to your accompanying veg, chips, or potatoes. It's smoothie season! So if you prefer to drink your greens, it's time to upgrade to a blender that won't leave you with clumps.

Whether you're making a gazpacho, frozen marg, or your favourite juice, this blender can handle up to two litres of liquid, and it'll work with hot food come soup season, too. And, so you don't risk nicking your fingers while you clean it, it comes with dishwasher-safe parts, too.





HuffPostUK / 🏆 108. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amazon Prime Day Prime Day Sale Early Deals Savings Beauty Tech Fashion Homes Toys Ring Doorbells Shark Cordless Hoover Tefal Air Fryer Blender Smoothie Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon cuts £120 off Ember TV shoppers say offers everything neededA smart TV gives access to live television and streaming services in one place

Read more »

Shark, Ninja and Apple items are discounted in early Prime Day dealsDon’t miss these early Amazon Prime Day deals before the main event.

Read more »

The 11 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Health And Wellness DealsFrom electric toothbrushes to walking pads, these are the best early deals.

Read more »

Beat the Heatwave: Best Fan Deals on Amazon for Prime DayRoundup of best cooling fans on Amazon during Prime Day, including quiet and oscillating DREO models, to help you survive the UK heatwave.

Read more »