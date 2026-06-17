Amazon Prime Day: Not the Best Time to Buy Everything, Says Gekko Study

While Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy TVs and smart fitness devices, other tech products may be cheaper during different sales periods, according to a study by retail consultancy Gekko. The analysis found that understanding seasonal discounts can help shoppers save the most overall. However, Gekko warns against 'Deal Dazzle', where shoppers assume all Prime Day savings are unbeatable, leading them to miss out on bigger bargains elsewhere.

Amazon Prime Day , an annual shopping extravaganza, is set to attract millions of bargain hunters this week. However, not all products will be at their lowest prices, potentially leading consumers to overspend.

A study by retail consultancy Gekko revealed that while summer Prime Day is the best time to buy televisions and smart fitness devices, other tech products are cheaper during different sales periods. The analysis of hundreds of consumer tech products across the UK's top five retailers in 2025 showed that understanding seasonal discounts can help shoppers save the most overall.

Summer Prime Day offered the year's lowest prices for TVs and smart fitness devices, with average discounts of 8.2% and 7.5% respectively. However, other categories like computers, smart home tech, and household appliances were cheaper during different sales periods.

For instance, computing products were 21% cheaper during Easter promotions, and smart home and floorcare products were best bought before Black Friday. Gekko warns against 'Deal Dazzle', where shoppers assume all Prime Day savings are unbeatable, leading them to miss out on bigger bargains elsewhere.

Daniel Todaro, CEO of Gekko, advises consumers to resist the temptation to assume a sale period automatically means the lowest price and to take the time to compare prices and understand seasonal trends to make their money go further





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