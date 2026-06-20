Amazon Prime Day slashes price of Blink Outdoor 4 camera and video doorbell bundle to £24.99

The Blink Outdoor 4 camera and Video Doorbell are now offered as a Prime Day bundle for £24.99, a 79 percent discount. The wire‑free system provides HD outdoor surveillance, night‑vision, two‑way audio and optional AI‑enhanced alerts, with battery life up to two years. Subscription plans start at £2.50 per month for cloud storage.

Amazon's Prime Day promotion has slashed the price of a comprehensive home‑security bundle featuring the Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Video Doorbell. The bundle, which pairs a weather‑resistant outdoor camera with a full‑frame front‑door doorbell, is now being offered for just £24.99 - a striking drop from the regular £119.98 price tag, representing a 79 percent discount and a saving of £94.99 for Prime members or new sign‑ups.

Amazon markets the deal as the lowest price ever on this combination, and an optional extra outdoor camera can be added for a total of £48.99, down from £184.98. The package is designed to give homeowners continuous visual coverage of both their property's perimeter and the entrance, all managed through the Blink app on a smartphone or tablet. The video doorbell delivers a high‑definition, head‑to‑toe view of visitors, enhanced by infrared night vision for clear footage after dark.

Both devices are completely wire‑free, powered by AA lithium batteries that Blink claims can last up to two years before needing replacement, eliminating the need for frequent recharging or complex wiring. Installation is marketed as a simple, tool‑free process, appealing to users who want a straightforward security solution without the hassle of professional installation.

Real‑time motion alerts, live HD streaming, and two‑way audio enable users to speak to anyone at the door or in the garden from anywhere, keeping the household connected whether occupants are home or away. The Outdoor 4 camera incorporates dual‑zone motion detection, a feature that reduces false alerts by focusing on activity in designated areas. When paired with Blink's optional subscription service, the system can leverage embedded computer‑vision algorithms to send person‑specific notifications, further refining alert relevance.

Pricing for Blink's cloud services starts at £2.50 per month, or £24.99 for an annual commitment, covering a single device. More advanced AI‑enhanced plans begin at £5.49 per month or £34.99 per year. Customer feedback on Amazon highlights the system's ease of setup, reliable video quality, and the value offered by the reduced price. One reviewer praised the camera's small size, straightforward installation and integration with Alexa for voice alerts, noting that the basic functionality works without a subscription.

Another user emphasized that the Blink ecosystem allows camera swaps without drilling, simply sliding new floodlight attachments onto existing mounts, a convenience not always found in competing brands. However, several buyers flagged the ongoing subscription cost as a drawback, noting that full access to recorded footage and advanced AI features requires a paid plan.

In comparison, rival products such as the Ring Wireless Video Doorbell are also discounted during Prime Day, falling from £79.99 to £42.99, and alternative non‑Wi‑Fi options like the Lifemax Video Door Phone are available through discount codes. Overall, the Blink bundle stands out for its low entry price, battery longevity, and seamless app‑based control, positioning it as a compelling choice for cost‑conscious consumers seeking an uncomplicated yet robust home‑security system





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Home Security Blink Camera Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Devices Discounts

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Smart Home Security Bundle Featuring Blink Outdoor 4 Camera Drops in Price on Amazon Prime DayThe Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with free Video Doorbell is now available from Amazon Prime for £24.99, down from £119.98. The bundle brings together outdoor surveillance and front-door monitoring in one package, allowing buyers to keep an eye on property and speak to visitors wherever they are using the Blink app.

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