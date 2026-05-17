Amazon slashes price of quiet and effective bug zapper gone for £26.99

For shoppers looking to reclaim their living room without the smell of chemical sprays, Amazon has just slashed the prices of a "game-changing" gadget in the war on bugs.

With summer on the horizon, pesky flies and mosquitoes are ready to make themselves at home. For shoppers looking to reclaim their living room without the smell of chemical sprays, Amazon has just slashed the prices of a "game-changing" gadget in the war on bugs.

The Zentria Solar Electric Fly Zapper is a trap designed with acoustic engineering to keep things quiet while it works. Unlike traditional zappers that rely on a single light source, this model uses a dual-wave light spectrum to lure in everything from midges to fruit flies. Usually priced at £46.65, the zapper is currently 42% off in an Amazon flash sale for £26.99.

The device features a physical trapping mechanism that is completely non-toxic, making it a popular choice for households with pets or small children. Its USB-powered design means you can even plug it into a laptop or power bank, making it portable enough for a caravan holiday or a home office setup. There are plenty of other ways to keep the bugs at bay. Elsewhere, the Zero In Ultra Power UV Light Insect Killer from Argos is a heavy-duty alternative.

It’s a bit more of an investment at £50, but it covers a larger area, making it ideal for open-plan living spaces. And the Vermatik Insect Fly Killer Electronic Bug Zapper, £49.99 from Yimbly, promises to deliver reliable results indoors, with a 100 square metre coverage area and long-lasting uv tubes with a lifespan of approximately 8,000 hours.

The Zentria Solar Electric Fly Zapper The Zentria Solar Electric Fly Zapper The Zentria Solar Electric Fly Zapper is 42% off on Amazon £26.99 Amazon Buy her





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Bug Zapper Silent Bug Zapper Acoustically Engineered Non-Toxic Portable Semiconductor Light Indicator LED Dual-Wave Ultraviolet Light

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