Amazon opposes NYC's Delivery Protection Act with $5 fee warning, sparking political clash with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council over worker rights.

Amazon is launching an aggressive public pressure campaign targeting the eight million residents of New York City to oppose upcoming local legislation. The e-commerce giant has warned that a new city law could result in a $5 surcharge on every delivery order if the measure passes. This conflict marks a significant escalation in the dispute between Amazon and New York City leadership, specifically involving Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council.

Amazon Campaign Against Delivery Legislation

As the City Council prepares to vote on the Delivery Protection Act, Amazon has inserted pop-up notifications on its website while users browse products. These alerts explicitly state that the council could add up to $5 per order, urging residents to act now to protect low prices. The company provided a QR code for shoppers to scan and contact their local council members directly, asking them to reject price increases for New Yorkers. This digital lobbying effort aims to mobilize consumer sentiment against the pending regulatory framework.

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Legislative Push for Worker Direct Employment

The Delivery Protection Act requires large delivery companies like Amazon to obtain specific licenses and hire their delivery drivers directly as employees rather than using third-party contractors. The legislation has the support of the majority of the City Council and Mayor Zohran Mamdani. City Council speaker Julie Menin noted that the body has two more meetings scheduled before the new year, with many members calling for an immediate vote. The bill seeks to regulate the sector and protect workers without necessarily impacting overall prices or eliminating jobs, according to city officials.

Political Clash and Corporate Accusations

Mayor Zohran Mamdani strongly criticized Amazon's stance, labeling the corporation's proposal as greedy on social media. He argued that any price hikes would stem from corporate greed rather than efforts to protect worker rights and street safety. City Council speaker Julie Menin also condemned the campaign, stating it defies logic for a $3 trillion corporation to raise the cost of living simply by adhering to basic regulations. She described the pop-up advertisements as a deceptive campaign designed to intimidate City Council members and mislead New Yorkers about the true intent of the legislation.

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Business Impact and Small Enterprise Concerns

Amazon argues that the bill would threaten the livelihoods of more than 40 small delivery businesses in New York City and the 5,000-plus New Yorkers they employ. Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, emphasized that these businesses are embedded in communities across the five boroughs. The company claims that forcing direct employment mandates would disrupt these operations and raise costs for consumers. Amazon reported that more than 60,000 New Yorkers clicked on the link provided by the pop-up campaign within the first 36 hours, indicating significant public engagement with the issue.

Future Negotiations and Legislative Outlook

Despite the public dispute, a source told the New York Post that the direct hire mandate is still being negotiated. The source indicated that while the direct employment requirement is an unlikely outcome, it has not been removed from the conversation entirely. Councilmember Tiffany Caban, who sponsored the bill, dismissed Amazon's warnings as corporate bullying and junk fees. She asserted that the legislation is about keeping the community safe and protecting people who order packages. Mayor Mamdani has also threatened to pull Amazon's operations out of the city if the company does not comply with the new worker protection standards.