Ambassador Paolo Zampolli is prepared to testify before Congress, confirming he introduced Donald and Melania Trump. This follows the First Lady's surprising statement on Jeffrey Epstein, raising questions about the timing and motives. Zampolli's testimony and the First Lady's remarks come amid Epstein-related discussions and coverage of international events. The First Lady's comments were unexpected and drew immediate reactions from those involved.

Ambassador Paolo Zampolli has declared his readiness to testify before Congress, asserting that he was the individual who introduced President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump . This statement comes in the wake of a surprising declaration from the First Lady regarding Jeffrey Epstein , a notorious serial pedophile. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Zampolli expressed his willingness to provide testimony to clarify the circumstances surrounding the first couple's initial meeting.

He further stated that he could bring forward numerous witnesses to corroborate his account of the event. The announcement followed a statement made by Melania Trump at the White House, where she refuted rumors that Epstein had been the one to introduce her to her future husband. Zampolli emphasized that this information is widely known and not a recent revelation. The introduction, as the narrative goes, occurred at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Zampolli, who was then a modeling agent, at the Kit Kat Club in September 1998. When asked about the First Lady's unexpected statement, Zampolli suggested that Melania Trump's actions were driven by her genuine concern for Epstein's victims. He lauded her as someone with a compassionate nature, adding that she has a deep sense of care for the victims of Epstein's actions. Marc Beckman, a senior advisor to the First Lady, indicated that Melania's statement was motivated by a desire to stop the dissemination of falsehoods. The timing of Melania Trump’s public remarks raised questions, particularly given the ongoing media coverage of the Iran conflict. It also follows debates on Capitol Hill regarding the involvement of former Attorney General Pam Bondi in connection to Epstein. Even President Trump expressed surprise at his wife's intention to address the Epstein matter. The First Lady's office had earlier issued a press release, though it did not specify the subject of her planned remarks. In her brief statement, Melania Trump firmly stated that she was not a friend of Epstein nor a victim of his actions, choosing to avoid the questions reporters posed. Zampolli offered the opinion that Melania Trump cares deeply about the victims and expressed his belief that she is not a victim herself. He noted that the couple met socially, adding that Epstein was known to many within that circle. The New York Times reported that Zampolli's name was found within the Epstein files, alleging that he had informed authorities of his ex-girlfriend’s undocumented immigration status. Zampolli refuted these allegations. Zampolli also served as Trump's Special Envoy for Global Partnership. Zampolli’s ex-girlfriend is Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro, who was connected to Epstein. The article from The New York Times revealed additional information, including that both Zampolli and Ungaro were acquainted with Epstein. It also disclosed that Epstein and Zampolli had discussed the potential acquisition of a modeling agency. However, an email from Epstein to an Emirati businessman in 2011 suggested a different perspective, warning against Zampolli’s actions. Zampolli dismissed the suggestion that his complex relationship with Ungaro had influenced the First Lady's statement. He downplayed any connection, emphasizing Melania Trump’s position as the First Lady of the United States. Ungaro has spoken about her experiences, particularly how uncomfortable she felt on Epstein’s private jet, the Lolita Express, in 2002. She explained that she had no knowledge of any abuse. Ungaro has not made claims about Epstein having a close relationship with the Trumps





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