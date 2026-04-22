Amber Heard's New Life: From Hollywood Star to Quiet Existence in Madrid

Amber Heard, once a rising star in Hollywood, is now living a secluded life in Madrid following her highly publicized legal battle with Johnny Depp. This article details her transition from a glamorous A-list lifestyle to a quiet existence, exploring the events that led to her move and her current situation.

Amber Heard , who rose to prominence in the 2006 horror film 'All the Boys Love Mandy Lane,' is now living a quiet life in Madrid , Spain, a significant departure from her former A-list lifestyle.

This change follows the settlement of a highly publicized $50 million defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in 2022. The legal battle, stemming from a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post where she alluded to abuse, resulted in a judgment largely in Depp’s favor, with Heard receiving a smaller compensatory award. The televised trial and its aftermath led to widespread public scrutiny and, according to reports, a 'blacklisting' within Hollywood, effectively halting her acting career.

Heard and Depp’s relationship began in 2009 after meeting on the set of 'The Rum Diary,' evolving into a marriage in 2016 that lasted just over a year. Following a tumultuous divorce in 2016, Heard accused Depp of abuse, allegations he vehemently denied. The subsequent defamation lawsuit became a media spectacle, with both sides presenting detailed accounts of their relationship. The court ultimately found that Heard’s op-ed contained defamatory statements, leading to the substantial damages awarded to Depp.

Despite appealing the decision, both parties eventually reached a settlement in December 2022, allowing Heard to move forward, though she maintained she had defended her truth and suffered significant personal and professional consequences. She expressed feeling vilified on social media and re-victimized as a woman who came forward with allegations. Following the trial’s conclusion, Heard initially sought refuge in Mallorca, Spain, renting a property under a pseudonym – Martha Jane Cannary, the name of Calamity Jane.

She ultimately settled in Madrid with her four-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, and her former partner, photographer Bianca Butti. This move was reportedly a deliberate attempt to distance herself from the intense media attention and negative repercussions of the trial. Prior to her relationship with Butti, Heard dated Elon Musk from 2016 to 2018 and was briefly linked to director Andy Muschietti.

Now, at 40 years old, Heard appears to be prioritizing a life away from the spotlight, focusing on rebuilding and finding peace after a period of intense public and legal battles. Her current life represents a stark contrast to the red carpets and glamorous events that once defined her career





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