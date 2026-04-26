Ambulance Overturned in Essex Crash: Woman Arrested, Five Hospitalized

A woman has been arrested after an ambulance was involved in a collision with a car and a lorry on the A13 in Essex, leaving five people in hospital. Emergency services responded to a major incident at the junction of the A13 and A130 at Bowers Gifford on Friday afternoon. Police are appealing for witnesses.

A serious multi-vehicle collision occurred at the junction of the A13 and A13 0 at Bowers Gifford, Essex , on Friday afternoon, resulting in an ambulance overturning and five individuals being hospitalized.

Emergency services responded to the scene at approximately 1:20 PM, deploying a significant presence including six ambulances, two paramedic cars, an air ambulance, and specialist police units dedicated to collision investigation. The incident involved an ambulance, a car, and a lorry, causing substantial disruption to traffic flow in the area. Initial reports indicate that five people were transported to the hospital for further medical attention, while an additional five received treatment directly at the crash site.

The scene presented a chaotic picture, with images showing the ambulance on its side alongside a flat-bed truck and a black four-by-four vehicle, bringing traffic to a near standstill. Authorities issued warnings to drivers anticipating significant delays. The investigation currently centers around a woman in her 50s, a resident of Canvey Island, Essex, who was arrested at the scene. She faces suspicion of failing to provide a breath sample for analysis, and remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

Essex Police are actively seeking information and witnesses who may have observed the incident or possess relevant footage. They are urging anyone with details to come forward and assist with the investigation, utilizing either their 24/7 live chat service or by calling the non-emergency number 101, referencing incident number 603 of April 24th. The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the extensive response, detailing the deployment of resources to the scene following reports of the collision.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance also provided a detailed account of their involvement, highlighting the critical care administered to patients at the scene. Their crew, utilizing the Anglia Two helicopter, assessed and treated multiple individuals, including administering advanced pain relief to a man in his fifties. One patient was subsequently accompanied to Basildon Hospital via road ambulance for continued treatment. The air ambulance crew provided advanced medical interventions, effectively bringing the expertise of an emergency room directly to the scene.

Doctors and critical care paramedics conducted thorough assessments of patients, focusing on stabilizing their conditions and providing immediate life-saving care. The incident underscores the inherent risks faced by emergency service personnel responding to road traffic collisions and the importance of road safety. The ongoing police investigation aims to determine the precise circumstances leading to the crash and to establish any potential culpability. The disruption caused by the incident extended beyond the immediate vicinity, impacting traffic patterns across a wider area.

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes where possible and to allow for extended travel times. The collaborative response from multiple emergency services demonstrates the coordinated efforts to manage such complex incidents and to provide the best possible care for those affected. The focus now shifts to supporting the injured individuals in their recovery and to thoroughly investigating the cause of this serious collision





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