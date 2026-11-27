Two American Airlines Boeing 737s clipped wings while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. No injuries were reported, and both flights were delayed.

Two American Airlines Boeing 737 -800 jets suffered minor damage when their wings clipped each other at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. local time near Runway 19 as Flight 638, en route to Dallas, prepared for departure.

Taxiway Incident Details and Pilot Accounts

Flight 638 rolled slightly past the hold short line while waiting in the departure queue, resulting in contact with the winglet of American Airlines Flight 2152, which was bound for Chicago. Air traffic control audio captured the pilot of Flight 638 stating that the aircraft was over the hold short line and had swapped paint with the plane next to them.

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The collision caused a broken winglet on one of the aircraft, with airport operations workers later recovering a piece that fell to the ground. Despite the contact, no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew on either Boeing 737.

FAA Investigation and Airline Response

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the wing clipping and launched an investigation into the cause of the ground collision. American Airlines removed both aircraft from service for thorough inspections by their maintenance teams to ensure structural integrity.

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A spokesperson for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stated that Fire and Rescue personnel checked the planes after they returned to the gates. The airline apologized to passengers for the inconvenience and confirmed that customers on both flights would re-depart later that evening.

Holiday Travel Disruptions and Weather Context

This accident occurred during a busy period for US aviation, with over 85 million Americans expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend between November 24 and 30. The incident followed a period of significant weather-related disruptions, including over 2,400 flight delays and 459 cancellations across the country on Thursday.

A coastal flooding warning was in effect in Washington DC through 3 a.m. Friday after the capital experienced daylong rain. The wing clipping also happened just two weeks after a rare nationwide groundstop caused widespread chaos for air travelers.

Operational Impact and Passenger Rebooking

The airport spokesperson noted that the collision did not cause disruptions to other flights at Reagan National Airport. American Airlines focused on rebooking affected passengers while the FAA monitored the situation.

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Authorities emphasized that the incident was isolated to the two Boeing 737-800s involved. The FAA continues to investigate the sequence of events that led to Flight 638 crossing the hold short line during the busy taxi phase.