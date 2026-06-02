American Art Socialite Found Dead in Brazil After Plastic Surgery Trip

Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, a 40-year-old American art socialite and Instagram personality known as Jerry Gogosian, was found dead in her hotel room in São Paulo, Brazil, after undergoing plastic surgery. Her death is being treated as suspicious by local authorities.

Hilde Lynn Helphenstein , a 40-year-old American art socialite and the creative force behind the popular Instagram account Jerry Gogosian , was found dead in her hotel room at the Rosewood São Paulo on Sunday, May 31.

Her plastic surgeon discovered her body after being unable to reach her by phone, according to Brazilian media outlet Globo. The surgeon had performed a plastic surgery procedure on Helphenstein earlier during her three-week stay in Brazil. Inside the room, authorities reported finding an empty vodka bottle, prescription pills, and broken glass. Local officials have launched an investigation and declared the death suspicious, although an official cause of death has not yet been released.

The Rosewood São Paulo issued a statement confirming the death and pledging full cooperation with authorities. The case has drawn significant media attention both in Brazil and internationally, as questions remain about the circumstances leading to her death. Friends and family have been notified, and the U.S. consulate in São Paulo is reportedly involved in assisting with the repatriation of her remains. Helphenstein was widely known for her satirical Instagram account Jerry Gogosian, which she launched anonymously in 2018.

The account, which amassed over 152,000 followers, featured her sharp-witted commentary on the art world, her personal life, and her experiences within the industry. She revealed her identity in 2020, and in June 2025, she announced she would be stepping away from the account, though she continued to post as recently as the week before her death.

Beyond Instagram, she ran a Substack newsletter where she invited readers to dive deeper into her life beyond the art fairs, parties, and memes, according to Art Review. She also co-hosted a podcast called Art Smack and had plans to launch a television show. Her unique blend of humor and critique made her a beloved figure among art enthusiasts and young collectors. Her posts often mocked the pretensions of the high-end art scene while also celebrating its creativity.

She interviewed artists, attended major events like Art Basel, and built a community around honest and often hilarious takes on the industry. In her Substack, published in 2024, Helphenstein celebrated five years of sobriety, a milestone she achieved after overcoming personal struggles. She also revealed that she was a survivor of Typhus Rickettsia, a life-threatening bacterial disease that left her bedridden for a year.

Her journey through health challenges and sobriety resonated with many of her followers, who admired her resilience and honesty. Helphenstein lived in Coral Springs, Florida, according to public records. Her sudden and suspicious death has shocked the art community and her online audience, who are mourning the loss of a unique voice that blended humor, critique, and vulnerability. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and share memories of her impact.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by friends to support her family with funeral expenses. The investigation continues as authorities await toxicology reports and analyze evidence from the hotel room.

Meanwhile, the art world is left to grapple with the loss of one of its most candid and entertaining commentators





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Hilde Lynn Helphenstein Jerry Gogosian Plastic Surgery Death São Paulo Suspicious Death

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