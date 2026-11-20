The American Heart Association states the coronary artery calcium test is a tiebreaker for intermediate heart disease risk, not a universal screening tool for all adults.

The American Heart Association has released specific guidance regarding the use of coronary artery calcium scoring, clarifying that this imaging procedure serves as a decision-making aid rather than a universal screening mandate. Issued on November 20, 2026, these recommendations emphasize that the scan should primarily assist patients and healthcare providers when determining whether to initiate cholesterol-lowering drug therapy for individuals in the borderline or intermediate risk categories.

Procedure Details and Diagnostic Utility

A coronary artery calcium, or CAC, test is a quick, noninvasive CT scan that looks for calcium deposits in the coronary arteries. Calcium can be an early sign of plaque buildup, or atherosclerosis. The resulting calcium score provides individuals and their healthcare professionals with additional data regarding the future risk of cardiovascular disease or events such as a heart attack or stroke. The scan typically requires about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, does not require injected contrast dye, and utilizes a low dose of radiation to generate accurate results.

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Guidelines and Risk Estimation Methods

The 2026 guideline for medical professionals encourages the use of the American Heart Association's PREVENT™ equations as the starting point for estimating cardiovascular risk. This approach identifies CAC as a specific tool that can help refine treatment decisions when the initial risk assessment remains unclear. The American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology dyslipidemia guideline supports selective use of CAC scoring, particularly when a person's cardiovascular risk falls in a middle range and there is uncertainty about whether to begin or intensify cholesterol-lowering treatment.

Leadership Perspective on Testing

Manesh R. Patel, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association, emphasized the targeted nature of this medical advice. Dr. Patel serves as chief of the division of cardiology and chief of the division of pharmacology at Duke University School of Medicine. He is also the Richard Stack Distinguished Professor of Medicine, a senior investigator at the Duke Clinical Research Institute, and vice president of Heart and Vascular Services for Duke Health in Durham, North Carolina. He stated that the organization recommends the test as a tiebreaker for those with uncertain needs for drug therapy.

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Specific Risk Groups and Demographics

New studies have found that modern risk estimation using the Association's PREVENT equations can identify coronary artery disease risk effectively for many people. Adding CAC information becomes particularly useful for people in the borderline range of 3% to less than 5% and the intermediate range of 5% to less than 10%. The guidelines specifically recommend using calcium findings to inform decisions on the use of statins for men age 40 and older and women age 45 and older who have a borderline or intermediate 10-year risk of heart attack or stroke.

Consumer Tools and Next Steps

Individuals can utilize the American Heart Association Life's Essential 8™ My Life Check Calculator to learn their own heart health score at home. This tool provides personalized tips to set health goals and helps start a conversation with a healthcare team about potential testing needs. The Association's consumer information explains who may benefit from the procedure, who may not need the test, and what happens during the scan to ensure patients are fully informed before undergoing the evaluation.