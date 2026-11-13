American Heritage Cruise Ship Sinks After Collision With Tanker Near New Orleans

The American Heritage cruise vessel carrying 129 passengers sank in the Mississippi River near New Orleans after colliding with the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

A tanker struck a river cruise boat carrying 129 passengers close to New Orleans, officials have said. Horrifying footage shows the cruise ship partially submerged in the Mississippi River, and it is unclear yet whether there have been any deaths or injuries.

Another video from the scene showed the much larger Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the paddlewheel cruise boat operated by American Cruise Lines while it appeared to be docked. People were seen in the river in life jackets or standing near the railing as the other side of the American Heritage liner listed further into the water.

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Follow the Daily Mail live blog for updates on the developing rescue mission... Shocking moment riverboat topples into Mississippi river Share21:48Horrifying video of ship sinking made Lieutenant Governor 'fear the worst' for elderly passengers 'The thing that really worried me from the first minute I heard this, I've met many of these cruise lines as the visitors would get off, and most of them are very elderly, some in wheelchairs or in walkers,' Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser told Atlanta News First. 'So when you see the boat list that quickly, you really fear the worst because of the ability of those people to get off the boat.' He added that the cruise ship had only just set off from the port in New Orleans when disaster struck. 'This one was leaving New Orleans, going to Baton Rouge, Natchez Mississippi, Vicksburg, St Branchville, and then returning to New Orleans,' Nungesser said. Share21:25Riverboat operator says its 'deeply concerned' for all involved in accidentAmerican Cruise Lines, the New Orleans riverboat operator, said in a statement: We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involvedThe New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans Police Department and US Coast Guard are all on the scene conducting search and rescue operations. Share21:20Cruise ship involved in the crash has been operating for nine yearsThe cruise ship was built in 2015 and operated by American Cruise Lines. It is five stories and can hold up to 150 passengers. The American Heritage was finishing an eight-day cruise to several Mississippi River destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi. Share21:18Witness describes seeing collision scene unfoldWitness Jamie Holford told CBS New that he saw The American Heritage hit the dock after the collision. As the boat began to sink, he saw passengers climbing over the railings of the vessel in a desperate effort to make it to safety. 'It looked like something off the Titanic,' he described. 'It sounded like a war movie. Just imagine tons of steel crunching. That's what it sounded like.' Share21:13Tanker involved in the crash is used for carrying heavy construction materials The tanker involved in the collission specializes in carrying large quantities of asphalt and bitumen, a semi-solid substance that is often used for road construction and roofing, according to the live shipping tracker MarineTraffic. Ships carrying asphalt and bitumen are often heated well above 250 degrees Fahrenheit (120 degrees Celsius) to prevent the asphalt from solidifying on the ship, according to the maritime periodical Marine Insights. It is not immediately clear whether the ship was carrying any materials when the crash occurred. The 520-foot (160-meter) long vessel had a final destination in New Orleans, according to MarineTraffic, and was sailing under a flag for the Marshall Islands. Share21:11Passengers are helped out of frigid Mississippi river by rescue officials Share21:09Officials scramble to secure hotel rooms for rescued passengersLouisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has said his office is working to secure 85 hotel rooms for passengers impacted by the crash. Share21:06A dozen people have been rushed to hospital Officials have said about a dozen people from the cruise ship have been taken to hospital. Their medical conditions have not been disclosed. Share21:06Mayor of New Orleans issues statement following collision Mayor Helena Moreno issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying that emergency crews were responding to a collision involving the cargo ship and the riverboat cruise ship near the Port of New Orleans. 'Multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing,' she said. 'Public safety agencies are coordinating response efforts, with the immediate priority being the safety and rescue of those involved. This remains an active and developing incident.' Share21:02River closes to vessel traffic The RTA ferry service across the Mississippi River is temporarily suspended as a precaution after the boat collision this afternoon, according to WDSU News. The river is also closed to all vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96 while responders assess the situation