American Heritage Cruise Ship Sinks in Mississippi River After Tanker Collision in New Orleans

The American Heritage cruise ship sank in the Mississippi River after being struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker in New Orleans, resulting in 32 hospitalizations but no critical injuries.

The American Heritage cruise vessel sank into the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday following a high-impact collision with the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. The incident occurred while the paddle-wheel pleasure boat was docked, capsizing shortly after the 520-foot-long freighter struck it. This event has triggered a major safety investigation involving multiple federal and local agencies.

The Collision Mechanism and Vessel Details

The American Heritage was docked in New Orleans when the Atlantic Asphalt, a specialized bitumen tanker, collided with the passenger vessel. The tanker, which was empty at the time of the crash, had departed from the Gulf of Mexico on November 10 and was en route to Mount Airy, Louisiana. According to Vessel Finder, the vessel was supposed to arrive at the dock on November 11 at 12.30 am. Experts stated that the tanker was steering upriver to pick up cargo when it made a hard turn and crashed into the passenger ship. The collision happened shortly after midday, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Investigative Findings

Local experts suggested that the Atlantic Asphalt allegedly suffered a loss of control or steering failure before the crash, as reported by the New York Post. Robert LeBlanc, founder and CEO of another vessel tracking service, claimed that the Mississippi River's currents potentially contributed to the tanker's crash into the American Heritage. The Port of New Orleans press secretary, Kimberly Curth, stated that the number of injuries and the cause of the collision have not yet been confirmed. The US Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the reason for the accident. Liberia-based Nave Shipping SA is the registered owner of the Atlantic Asphalt, according to Nola. A river pilot from the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association was on board the tanker at the time of the incident.

Immediate Impact and Passenger Evacuation

The crash resulted in the American Heritage capsizing, with disturbing images showing passengers aboard the cruise line holding on to railings as the ship started to tilt. The American Heritage was finishing an eight-day cruise to several Mississippi River destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi. The cruise ship, which is five stories tall and can hold 150 passengers, was seen being pulled into the water as the tanker scraped past it. Police officers could be seen running along the dock as terrified passengers screamed out. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno announced that 32 passengers from the cruise ship were in local hospitals around 4pm local time. None of the injured individuals had critical injuries, and Mayor Moreno added that zero people were unaccounted for, describing the outcome as a miracle on the Mississippi.

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Vessel Specifications and Operational Context

The Atlantic Asphalt is a 17,764-dwt vessel that typically carries asphalt. The tanker had departed from the Gulf of Mexico on November 10 and was en route to US M8Y, which designates Mount Airy, Louisiana, according to Marine Traffic. The vessel was navigating toward the Mount Airy terminal area along the Lower Mississippi River. The tanker had departed from the Gulf of Mexico on November 10 and was en route to the terminal. The American Heritage was finishing an eight-day cruise to several Mississippi River destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi. The cruise ship, which is five stories tall and can hold 150 passengers, was seen being pulled into the water as the tanker scraped past it. Police officers could be seen running along the dock as terrified passengers screamed out. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said Friday around 4pm local time that 32 passengers from the cruise ship were in local hospitals. None had critical injuries. Moreno added that zero people were unaccounted for, which she said was 'truly a miracle on the Mississippi.' Moreno added that the ship had just missed hitting a bridge that carries about 160,000 vehicles daily.

Next Steps in the Accident Investigation

This remains an active and evolving incident, with authorities providing additional updates as information is confirmed. The Port of New Orleans press secretary, Kimberly Curth, emphasized that the cause of the collision has not yet been confirmed. The US Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation into the incident. Local experts claimed that the tanker allegedly suffered a loss of control or steering failure before the crash. Robert LeBlanc, founder and CEO of another vessel tracking service, claimed that Mississippi River's currents potentially contributed to the tanker's crash into the American Heritage. The Atlantic Asphalt was 160 meters long with a width of 23.5 meters and was painted green and red. Its gross tonnage is roughly 14,485 and its deadweight is 17,764 tons, according to Vessel Finder. The average speed of the tanker is between 11.2-14.6 knots. The vessel had departed from the Gulf of Mexico on November 10 and was en route to US M8Y, which designates Mount Airy, Louisiana. The American Heritage was finishing an eight-day cruise to several Mississippi River destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi. The cruise ship, which is five stories tall and can hold 150 passengers, was seen being pulled into the water as the tanker scraped past it. Police officers could be seen running along the dock as terrified passengers screamed out. New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said Friday around 4pm local time that 32 passengers from the cruise ship were in local hospitals. None had critical injuries. Moreno added that zero people were unaccounted for, which she said was 'truly a miracle on the Mississippi.' Moreno added that the ship had just missed hitting a bridge that carries about 160,000 vehicles daily.