American Heritage Riverboat Sinks in Mississippi After Tanker Collision in New Orleans

The American Heritage cruise ship is sinking in the Mississippi River after colliding with a tanker in New Orleans. Over 129 people were on board during the incident.

A massive pleasure boat named the American Heritage began sinking into the Mississippi River after a violent collision with a tanker ship in New Orleans on Friday afternoon. The incident involved the Atlantic Asphalt, which struck the American Cruise Lines vessel while it was docked at the Port of New Orleans. Disturbing images circulating online show passengers clinging to railings as the ship list heavily in the water.

Collision Details and Immediate Rescue Efforts

A spokesperson for the Port of New Orleans confirmed to Fox8 that the river cruiser was stationary at the dock for approximately two hours prior to the crash. The vessel was preparing to begin passenger disembarkation when the Atlantic Asphalt collided with it. Officials state that the impact caused the American Heritage to take on water rapidly, leading to its partial submersion.

Also read Democrat Scott Colom Wins Nail-Biter Mississippi Senate Race

Authorities have confirmed that there were approximately 129 passengers on board, in addition to the crew members. The Port of New Orleans spokesperson noted that multiple individuals have already been rescued from the water. Reports from WDSU indicate that at least 12 people were in the water at one point during the chaotic rescue operations.

Official Statements and Injury Status

Current reports indicate that it is unclear if anyone has been seriously injured in the incident. The Port of New Orleans issued a statement emphasizing that the immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members, and first responders. They described the situation as an active and evolving incident that requires careful monitoring by emergency services.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added that the number of injuries and the specific cause of the allision have not yet been confirmed. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available from investigators on the ground. The focus remains on ensuring that everyone involved is accounted for and receives necessary medical attention if required.

Company Response and Government Awareness

American Cruise Lines released a statement confirming that the American Heritage was involved in a collision while docked in New Orleans. The company stated they are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to manage the aftermath. They emphasized that guests and crew were evacuated and expressed deep concern for everyone involved in the accident.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has confirmed that he is aware of the incident and is currently heading to the scene. His presence underscores the severity of the event and the state government's commitment to overseeing the response efforts. Federal and state agencies are working together to assess the damage and determine the cause of the collision.

Transportation Disruptions and Next Steps

The collision has caused significant disruptions to local transportation infrastructure. The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced that all ferry services across the river have been temporarily suspended. This suspension is likely due to safety concerns and the need to clear the area for rescue and recovery operations.

Advertisement

The incident has drawn national attention due to the number of people on board and the dramatic nature of the sinking. As the situation develops, officials are expected to provide further details on the investigation. Travelers and residents in the New Orleans area are advised to check for updates on river traffic and ferry schedules as the situation continues to evolve.