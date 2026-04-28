American Pie Stars Shannon Elizabeth and Jaime Pressly Reunite After 25 Years

Shannon Elizabeth and Jaime Pressly, known for their roles in the 2001 film *Tomcats*, have reunited and shared photos on Instagram, sparking nostalgia among fans. The reunion occurs as Elizabeth navigates a recent divorce and embarks on a new venture with OnlyFans.

Hollywood actresses Shannon Elizabeth and Jaime Pressly recently delighted fans with a heartwarming reunion, sharing new images on Instagram that marked 25 years since they co-starred in the 2001 film * Tomcats *.

Elizabeth initiated the online exchange, expressing her joy at reconnecting with Pressly after so many years and hoping for future encounters. Pressly reciprocated the sentiment, praising Elizabeth as a beautiful person and expressing her affection. The reunion sparked nostalgia among fans, reminding them of the pair’s chemistry in the early 2000s comedy.

*Tomcats*, directed by Gregory Poirier, also featured Jerry O'Connell, Jake Busey, and a young Dakota Fanning in her film debut, and centered around a group of men and a unique financial agreement. This reunion comes at a significant time for Elizabeth, who recently announced her separation from her husband, Simon Borchert, a South African wildlife conservationist. The divorce, described as 'rather fresh' by sources, has prompted Elizabeth to seek 'a bit more freedom and be wild,' according to reports.

She is embracing a new chapter in her life, which includes a foray into the world of OnlyFans. Elizabeth explained her decision to join the platform as a way to regain control over her narrative and connect directly with her fans, offering a more unfiltered and 'sexy side' that hasn't been seen before. She views OnlyFans as the future of creator-audience interaction, allowing her to create on her own terms.

The actress, best known for her iconic role as Nadia in the *American Pie* franchise, is clearly embracing change and independence. Elizabeth and Borchert’s relationship blossomed through their shared passion for environmental activism. They met in 2015 during Elizabeth’s conservation work in South Africa and married in 2021. She previously described Borchert as her 'soulmate,' highlighting his local knowledge and support as she adjusted to life in South Africa.

They worked together running her wildlife foundation, a venture she found both challenging and rewarding. However, the couple has now decided to part ways, and Elizabeth is focusing on new opportunities, including her OnlyFans venture and reconnecting with old friends like Jaime Pressly. The Instagram post included a playful challenge to fans, asking them to identify the soundtrack song that holds a special connection between Elizabeth and Pressly from their time working together on *Tomcats*





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