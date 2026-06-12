Americans Divided on Fluoridation, APPC Survey Finds

A new survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center reveals that Americans are sharply divided over the use of fluoride in public drinking water, with supporters of the MAHA movement notably more skeptical. The survey highlights widespread unfamiliarity with water fluoridation and varying perceptions of its health effects.

A new nationally representative survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) at the University of Pennsylvania reveals that Americans are sharply divided over the use of fluoride in public drinking water.

The findings come amid renewed attention to fluoridation following critical remarks by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., legal and regulatory developments, and renewed scientific debate over the health effects of different levels of fluoride exposure. Fluoride, a mineral that naturally occurs in water and food, is commonly added to dental products such as toothpaste and mouthwash. Most major U.S. cities fluoridate their drinking water.

However, concerns have arisen that for some pregnant women and children, the combined total intake of fluoride may exceed safe amounts. For decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has promoted community water fluoridation as a safe, cost-effective way to reduce tooth decay, calling it a major contributor to declining cavity rates in the 20th century. The agency has said that fluoridated water saves billions annually in avoided dental treatment costs.

However, on April 6, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will be reviewing new science on fluoride in drinking water. That day, RFK Jr. announced that he planned to tell the CDC to stop recommending fluoridation in communities nationwide and said he is assembling a task force of health experts to study the issue and make new recommendations.

In a news story, the Associated Press noted that Kennedy cannot order communities to stop fluoridation, but he can direct the CDC to stop recommending it and work with the EPA to change the allowed amount. The APPC's Annenberg Science and Public Health Survey (ASAPH) was conducted April 14-28, 2026, among 1,639 U.S. adults.

It finds that about a quarter (26%) of respondents consider themselves supporters of the MAHA movement, or Make America Healthy Again, the political slogan and health initiative first associated with RFK Jr.'s 2024 presidential campaign. Another 40% do not consider themselves MAHA supporters, and 33% are not sure. For this analysis, researchers looked at responses from the total population, self-identified MAHA supporters, and self-identified non-supporters of MAHA.

Patrick E. Jamieson, director of APPC's Annenberg Health and Risk Communication Institute, which oversees this survey, said: Americans are divided on fluoridation, but what stands out is that supporters of the Make America Healthy Again movement are notably more skeptical. Even so, there is widespread trust in the American Dental Association, which reports that 80 years of research shows community water fluoridation to be safe and the single most effective public health measure to prevent tooth decay.

Despite fluoride having been part of water supplies across the United States for decades, many Americans say they are not familiar with it. Nearly half of U.S. adults (46%) say they are not familiar with the use of fluoride in U.S. water supplies, while 54% say they are somewhat (45%) or very familiar (9%) with it. Four in 10 (41%) people are not sure whether their community's public water supply is fluoridated, while about half (48%) say their community's is.

By more than a 2-1 margin, Americans say the use of fluoride in public water supplies has an overall positive (42%) rather than a negative (17%) effect on public health, while 6% say it has no effect. Yet over a third (35%) are not sure, which could reflect a lack of familiarity with the use of fluoride in water supplies.

MAHA supporters are four times more likely than non-supporters to say fluoride in the water supplies has a negative effect on public health (30% vs. 7%). Non-MAHA supporters are twice as likely as MAHA supporters to say water fluoridation has a positive effect on public health (61% vs 30%).

Although MAHA supporters favor public water fluoridation less than other groups, they are surprisingly equally likely to say fluoride has a positive effect on public health as a negative effect – 30% in both cases – reflecting their uncertainty about its effects





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