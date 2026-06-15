Crude exports from the Western Hemisphere hit a record 14.5 million barrels per day in May, while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell 89 percent. The shift supports President Trump's strategy to weaken OPEC and establish a tripolar global order, with the U.S. leading the Americas, China in Asia and Russia in Europe. Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil are the key growth engines driving the new energy centre of gravity.

The United States and the broader Americas are rapidly overtaking the Middle East as the world's principal source of crude oil, a shift that is reshaping global energy markets and geopolitics.

In May, crude exports from the Western Hemisphere reached a historic 14.5 million barrels per day, up from 13.8 million bpd in April and representing a 40 percent increase over the same month a year earlier. By contrast, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the traditional chokepoint for Middle‑East oil, collapsed by 89 percent between February and May, with vessel movements falling from more than 3,700 to roughly 400 ships.

A senior source within the European Union's energy‑security apparatus told reporters that the pattern is likely to persist even after the strait reopens, because it will take months for Middle‑Eastern output to regain its previous levels and years for key infrastructure to be rebuilt. At the same time, the United States has continued to boost its own production, maintaining a baseline of around 13.6 million bpd and planning further expansion.

This surge is being mirrored in three Latin‑American nations that Washington now regards as the next growth engines of the global oil system. Venezuela, after the removal of Nicolás Maduro's government on 3 January, is being stabilised through a three‑phase plan outlined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that aims to prevent economic collapse, revive the oil sector and eventually support a political transition.

Argentina is accelerating development of the Vaca Muerta shale play, while Brazil has already reached record domestic production levels. The combined output of these three countries is expected to cement the Americas' dominance in the global energy landscape. The strategic rebalancing aligns closely with former President Donald Trump's long‑standing objective of weakening OPEC's influence and securing U.S. supremacy over world energy markets.

Since taking office, Trump has championed policies that undermine the cartel's power, dating back to the 1973 oil embargo that saw prices surge from roughly $3 to $11 per barrel and triggered a global recession. The rise of U.S. shale in the 2010s further eroded OPEC's leverage, and a failed price war between 2014 and 2016 reinforced the United States' confidence in its own production capacity.

In 2020, Trump accelerated the passage of the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (NOPEC), which would allow sovereign governments to be sued in U.S. courts for predatory pricing and could even force a breakup of Saudi Arabia's state‑run oil giant Aramco. These measures are part of a broader vision of a tripolar world order: China would dominate Asia, Russia would exert primary influence over Europe, and the United States would retain overarching authority across the Americas.

Energy, as the economic engine of every nation, is the cornerstone of this geopolitical architecture, and shifting the centre of oil supply to the Western Hemisphere is a deliberate step toward that vision. Analysts warn that the transition will not be painless for the Middle East. Rebuilding the region's export capacity will require massive investment in ports, pipelines and refineries, many of which were damaged during recent conflicts.

Even if traffic through the Strait of Hormuz normalises, the sheer scale of new American‑led production means that Middle‑Eastern oil will likely occupy a smaller share of the global market for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the United States and its Latin‑American partners face their own challenges, including political instability, sanctions regimes and the technical hurdles of expanding shale operations.

Nevertheless, the data suggest that the new energy equilibrium is already in place, with the Americas supplying the majority of the world's crude and the United States cementing its role as the pre‑eminent energy superpower





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Global Oil Market United States Energy Policy Latin America Oil Production OPEC Influence Geopolitical Realignment

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