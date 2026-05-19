Amid Crisis, Ajax Relocate European Play-off Semi to Outspoken FC Volendam, Facing Pressure from Groningen to Host All Fans or Move to Own Stadium.

Ajax have been forced to relocate their crucial European play-off semi-final, citing a logistical headache due to a Harry Styles concert series at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. However, local authorities have barred all away fans following weekend supporter violence involving FC Volendam hooligans. Groningen and the KNVB are locked in discussions to prevent fixture cancellation.

Ajax have been forced to relocate their crucial European play-off semi-final to FC Volendam's Kras Stadion due to a clashing Harry Styles concert series at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

The logistical headache has escalated dramatically into a major sporting crisis. After prioritising multi-million-pound summer concerts from Styles over potential post-season fixtures, Ajax booked Volendam's compact home ground, but local authorities subsequently barred all away fans following weekend supporter violence involving FC Volendam hooligans. Outraged by the ruling, which also affects Willem II's promotion play-off, Groningen have challenged the decision alongside the KNVB.

The KNVB professional football competition board faces immense pressure to resolve the political standoff before Thursday's scheduled kickoff. Football authorities have launched an urgent appeal to Mayor Rick Beukers to permit away fans, but Groningen are already pushing to have the match moved to their own Euroborg Stadium. The decision to punish travelling fans for an unrelated riot has left the visiting hierarchy completely blindsided and exploring drastic counter-measures, potentially including a historic strike.

Consequences could include an unprecedented fixture cancellation or complete derailing of the Eredivisie post-season





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Ajax Relocation Harry Styles Johan Cruijff Arena European Playtime-Off Supporters Violence Wedgrom Groningen General Manager Local Authorities KNVB Eredivisie Post-Season City Crisis Stadium Bottleneck

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