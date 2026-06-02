Amir Khan's Wife Faryal Makhdoom Gives Nod to Bombshell Allegations

Faryal Makhdoom, the wife of boxer Amir Khan, has appeared to give a nod to bombshell allegations regarding her husband's infidelity. The allegations, which were revealed by The Mail On Sunday, claim that Amir secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman before threatening her. Faryal has taken to Instagram to post pointed comments about infidelities, sharing a video of Khloe Kardashian talking about betrayal. The couple has been plagued with rumours of philandering, with the latest court case causing shockwaves and leading to Faryal's guarded response.

Amir Khan 's wife Faryal Makhdoom appeared to give a nod to bombshell allegations regarding the boxer revealed by The Mail On Sunday. The former model, who married Amir in 2013, took to Instagram to post pointed comments about infidelities just days after it was court documents unveiled claims he secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman before threatening her.

The multi-millionaire sports star is also alleged to have 'sexted' four other women, the High Court papers show and appear to have led to Faryal's latest Instagram posts. Faryal, who shares three children with the sportsman, shared a video of Khloe Kardashian talking about betrayal, saying: 'I wouldn't wish on anyone what I've gone through romantically. I'm also not ashamed of anything I went through romantically.

' She then explained that she had re-shared a post from 2023 about rumours surrounding Amir and another woman writing: 'I had archived the post, but I recently put it back on my page to refresh a few people's memories. xx'. Amir has frequently been plagued with rumours of philandering, with the latest court case causing shockwaves and leading to Faryal's guarded response.

Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom appeared to give a nod to bombshell allegations regarding the boxer revealed by The Mail On Sunday over the weekend (the couple pictured in 2023) She then explained that she had re-shared a post from 2023 about rumours surrounding Amir and another woman writing: 'I had archived the post, but I recently put it back on my page to refresh a few people's memories. xx' In the video of Khloe, the reality star, who has frequently been betrayed, said: 'Even though I wouldn't wish on anyone what I've gone through romantically. I'm also not ashamed of anything I went through romantically...

'I also think it's one of my superpowers that I went through those things and I still have such a softness for love and life and you still want to see love every day in every situation, so do I and I don't think for a second... 'Oh the world is condemned and look at you and you know, you're a piece of...

I don't think like, I just think that was my journey I was meant to go, it made me better.

' A caption on the video read: 'Khloe talking about how her relationship trauma and getting cheated on affected her. ' She then gave a nod to her post about the 2023 allegations that Amir was contacting bridal model Sumaira. It was alleged the boxer contacted Sumaira and told him that he and Faryal, 31, were 'not properly together' and that their marriage was 'a bit of a business arrangement'.

Amir later hit out at the claims in a chat with Geo News, claiming Sumaira had sent him raunchy pictures unsolicited. At the time, Faryal released her statement implying that she is standing by Amir, stating that 'the whole world is aware of his track record' and insists that Sumaira must have been aware he was married when she sent him revealing photos.

She also shared a racy snap showing off her washboard stomach She then gave a nod to her post about the 2023 allegations that Amir was contacting bridal model Sumaira (pictured) 'Over the duration of the last 7 days, I had had private conversations of mine dissected and torn apart by an alleged 'legal representative' acting on behalf of Sumaira, who has taken to social media with what I can only describe as a hate campaign,' Faryal wrote.

'My name has been used in almost every single story she has posted in a bid to tarnish my reputation and name label me as not only a woman who has no 'self respect' but Amir's supporter and enabler in these circumstances, all because I refuse to publicise the private dealings I have with my husband. ' 'How I deal with my marriage and my husband is not the concern of anyone else.

I refuse to play out my marriage publicly, the situation has been humiliating enough for me and I will not further play in the spectacle created by others in order to satisfy their desires.

'I will stand strong in my stance that I did not owe Sumaira anything more than a civil conversation. ' Faryal then addressed Sumaria's claims that she was unaware Amir was married, writing: 'This woman was not under the impression that Amir was a single bachelor, yet she continued on speaking to him whilst gathering her evidence to take to social media.

' Revealing what she said to Sumaria in a 'civil conversation' Fayral wrote that 'I knew what the outcome of this situation would be and I forewarned her not to take this to social media. ' 'I explained that the situation would cause immense embarrassment not only for her but for my family also and that in the end no one wins.

' 'I am a woman who receives abuse on a daily basis simply for existing and I knew she would also receive the same for even entertaining a married man, no matter what spin she put on the story





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Amir Khan Faryal Makhdoom Infidelity Bombshell Allegations Khloe Kardashian Relationship Trauma

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