Sara Saei Joeghan resigns from Amnesty International, alleging staff praised Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and prioritized Gaza over Iranian human rights abuses.

Sara Saei Joeghan, a 46-year-old former Iran country co-ordinator at Amnesty International, has resigned from the organization, citing deep dissatisfaction with its strategic focus and internal conduct. Joeghan, who arrived in the UK as a refugee in 2015 after fleeing political persecution in Iran, stated that the charity has become overly fixated on the conflict in Gaza at the expense of addressing human rights crises in other regions. Her departure marks the end of a tenure where she sought to prioritize the plight of Iran ian citizens against a backdrop of internal organizational conflict.

Allegations Of Regime Sympathy And Leadership Praise

Joeghan claims that her decision to leave was precipitated by the behavior of her colleague and joint country co-ordinator, Niloufar Brook. According to Joeghan, Brook praised the late former Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as having "integrity and decency." Brook allegedly referred to Khamenei as a "warrior pope" and a "man of honor," while also sharing social media posts from followers expressing that they missed him "so much." These actions led Joeghan to state that working alongside Brook made her feel "unsafe" due to the apparent alignment with a regime responsible for severe repression.

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Conflict Over Event Focus And Political Neutrality

The core of the dispute involved conflicting visions for Amnesty International's engagement with Iranian issues. Joeghan argued that the organization should maintain a distinct focus on the repression faced by Iranians, separate from the geopolitical issues surrounding Palestine. She noted that while Gaza receives significant attention through various events, the specific human rights abuses in Iran were being diluted when combined with Palestinian narratives. This stance was reinforced when Joeghan attempted to organize a screening of the documentary "In the Eye of Freedom," which details the brutal crackdown on 2022 protests, but the event was cancelled due to concerns about the director's political neutrality.

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Rise To Coordinator And Background In Activism

Joeghan's professional journey with the charity began long before her appointment as Iran country co-ordinator in 2024. She initially joined Amnesty International while studying for her degree, becoming one of more than 200,000 members in the UK. Her commitment to human rights is rooted in her personal history; she was arrested and interrogated by the Iranian regime in 2015 for participating in anti-death penalty protests. This experience led her to seek refuge in the UK, where she viewed Amnesty International as a respected entity known for uncovering human rights abuses within Iran.

Resignation And Critique Of Organizational Response

After raising formal complaints regarding Brook's conduct and the direction of specific events, Joeghan reported receiving no satisfactory response from the organization. One notable incident occurred in March of the previous year, when Brook organized an event intended to discuss religious minorities in Iran. Instead, Joeghan alleges the discussion shifted heavily toward anti-Israel rhetoric and the situation in Gaza. Dissatisfied with the charity's handling of these grievances and the perceived betrayal of its principles of independence and impartiality, Joeghan ultimately quit the organization last year, asserting that Iranian issues deserve attention and respect separate from other regional conflicts.