Amnesty International reports on horrific gang attacks in Kenscoff, Haiti, detailing killings, abductions, and sexual violence against women and children by armed groups.

Amnesty International has issued a severe warning regarding the systematic abuse of women and girls in Haiti, citing killings, abductions, and rape as common tactics used by armed gangs. A new report highlights testimony from a deadly raid in the commune of Kenscoff on August 23, where armed men allegedly gang-raped and tortured residents while destroying property.

August 23 Kenscoff Raid Mechanism

Witnesses interviewed by Amnesty International described a chaotic scene where armed men swept through the community, shooting residents and setting homes ablaze. The attack, which began around 9pm, resulted in at least 55 deaths and 15 injuries according to a municipal official. The United Nations confirmed that among the deceased were three boys and two girls.

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Municipal data further revealed that 67 people, including 13 children, were kidnapped during the assault. The violence appears to be retaliation for recent security operations by authorities aimed at dismantling gang networks. This marks the fourth major wave of attacks on Kenscoff since January 2025, carried out by four organized groups: Grand Ravine, Ti Bwa, 5 Segon, and 400 Mawozo.

Testimony Of Abducted Teenagers And Children

A teenage girl recounted hiding under her bed before being discovered by the group. She stated that intruders ordered everyone outside, promising death if they did not comply. After being abducted, she was held hostage for over a month, enduring constant threats that the gang members did not risk their lives to let anyone go.

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Another teenager described being tied with an extension cord and beaten before being raped by two gang members on a street. She managed to escape after being tied to a pole loosely, fleeing while the gang prepared to fight police. She noted that she had nowhere to run and was forced to flee naked with ripped underwear.

One man hiding in a church witnessed gang members kill a family member attempting to escape. His son was shot four times while trying to flee but survived a two-week hospitalization. Amnesty International documented that at least 11 children were abducted, including three toddlers who were tied up and forced to walk in the dark for hours.

Ransom Demands And Displacement Crisis

Hostages were held for ransom in cramped conditions with minimal food and water. Some families paid close to $700 for the release of an adolescent girl, but the gang refused to release her despite payment. The August attack displaced more than 4,200 people, creating a significant humanitarian crisis in the region.

Escaped hostages faced additional dangers from drone strikes during subsequent security operations. One girl ran barefoot for two days to escape, using her T-shirt to bandage her wounded feet. She witnessed at least two boys die after being injured by drone strikes while they were fleeing.

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Amnesty International Demands Child Protection

Scott Edwards, Director of Amnesty International's Crisis Response Programme, emphasized that survivors require urgent mental health support and protection services. The organization is calling on the Haitian government to develop a child protection plan as part of the security crisis response.

Amnesty International stated that intensified security operations must not expose children to further harm. The organization urged the Haitian authorities and the international community to increase efforts to protect Haiti's children on World Children's Day, noting that escalating gang violence continues to threaten their lives.