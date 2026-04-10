Amol Rajan Considers Family Relocation to India Citing Concerns About England's Future

BBC presenter Amol Rajan is contemplating a move to India for his family, citing worries about the current trajectory of England and its ability to make history. The host of Radio 4's Today programme, who is leaving the show in September, highlighted India's dynamism and potential as a key factor in his consideration, and detailed the challenges he has faced in the role.

BBC presenter Amol Rajan has shared his thoughts on potentially relocating his family to India , citing concerns about the current state of England . The broadcaster, who was born in Calcutta, expressed his worries about his country, England , and its ability to shape the future. Rajan feels that India currently offers a more dynamic and exciting environment, a place where history is actively being made.

He envisions taking his children to India when they are older, allowing them to experience the culture and decide for themselves where they wish to live. Rajan is married to academic Charlotte Faircloth and has four children. He is also a host of Radio 4's Today programme, a position he is set to leave in September to start his own company, venturing into the digital creator economy. He shared his perspective on the Rosebud podcast, highlighting his affection for England while acknowledging the significant challenges it faces. He questioned whether England is the best place for his children's upbringing, though he ultimately believes it is. Rajan emphasized his view that India, with its large population and burgeoning workforce, offers a unique energy and potential that Britain currently lacks. He wants his children to experience this firsthand, fostering an appreciation for their heritage. Rajan reflected on the historical significance of England during the 1960s and 70s, a period marked by cultural innovation and relative peace. He contrasted this with his experiences in other parts of the world, including Silicon Valley, the East Coast of America, and continental Europe, noting that India stands out as a place where history is actively being written. He sees India as a young and energetic nation, brimming with possibilities. He anticipates frequent visits to India with his family once his youngest child is older and traveling becomes easier. Rajan also described England as a wonderful and peaceful country, acknowledging its relatively low crime rates. Furthermore, Rajan discussed his upcoming departure from the Today programme, stating that he feels 'rather down on the practice of journalism, if not the idea'. He shared that he has had a fulfilling career, albeit one where he has often entered industries late. The Today programme has seen a decline in listenership in recent years. Rajan, who has interviewed various prominent figures, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, is planning to leave Radio 4's Today programme in September. He disclosed the challenges of working on the programme, including the difficulty of getting sufficient sleep due to family commitments. He acknowledged the demanding schedule of presenting the bulletin, which airs from early mornings, and admitted to relying on painkillers to cope with the stress and lack of sleep. Rajan stated that he has taken a significant number of painkillers in recent years. He recounted a specific instance where he took codeine before an interview, highlighting the pressures he faced. He expressed his desire to prioritize his health and well-being, including getting adequate sleep, and to step away from the demanding lifestyle associated with his role at the Today programme.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amol Rajan India England Relocation BBC Today Programme Culture Family Journalism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FactCheck: the resident doctors strike in England explainedSome resident doctors are taking part in the latest round of industrial action.

Read more »

India Set to Import First Iranian Oil in 7 YearsIndia is set to receive its first Iranian oil cargo in seven years this week, following U.S. waivers issued amid the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Read more »

India's Coal Power Demand Set for 11.5% Jump in April-JuneIndia's coal power demand is forecast to rise 11.5% in Q2 2025 as record heat and LNG supply disruptions drive electricity consumption to new highs.

Read more »

Wrexham's Arthur Okonkwo switches international allegiance from England to NigeriaWrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has officially switched his international allegiance from England to represent Nigeria at senior level.

Read more »

Damning Data Reveals Hospitals with Higher-Than-Expected Patient Deaths in EnglandNew data reveals a concerning trend of higher-than-expected patient deaths in several NHS trusts across England. Some trusts recorded death rates exceeding 30% above the expected levels.

Read more »

Amol Rajan Considers Relocating Family to India, Citing Concerns About England's FutureBBC presenter Amol Rajan is contemplating a move to India due to concerns about England's trajectory, citing India's dynamic growth and cultural vibrancy as factors influencing his decision. Rajan, who hosts University Challenge and is leaving Radio 4's Today program, plans to expose his children to India, enabling them to experience their heritage and make their own choices about their future.

Read more »