Amy Childs Admits to Suffering from 'Mum Guilt' as She Poses in Swimwear for TOWIE

Amy Childs has admitted to suffering from 'mum guilt' as she posed in a selection of swimwear while filming scenes for TOWIE in Albania. The reality star oozed confidence as she showed off her trim figure on Instagram, after revealing that her weight had plummeted after trying skinny jabs.

Amy Childs has admitted to suffering from ' mum guilt ' as she posed in a selection of swimwear while filming scenes for TOWIE in Albania . The reality star , who recently celebrated her 36th birthday in the European country, oozed confidence as she showed off her trim figure on Instagram, after revealing that her weight had plummeted after trying skinny jabs .

Amy looked incredible in a sexy black cut-out swimsuit and Gucci bucket hat in one snap, before slipping into a crochet orange bikini with a matching cover-up in a different photo. The mother-of-four also posed up a storm in a white patterned bikini which she wore with a brown silk scarf and matching trousers. Another sizzling look saw Amy catch the eye in a white cut-out swimsuit and sarong as she sipped champagne by the pool at sunset.

The star, who has joined the rest of her castmates in Albania to film scenes for the next series, also modelled an evening look, wearing a multi-coloured patterned halterneck top. Amy Childs admitted she's suffering from 'mum guilt' as she posed in a selection of swimwear while filming scenes for TOWIE in Albania. The reality star oozed confidence as she showed off her trim figure on Instagram, after revealing that her weight had plummeted after trying skinny jabs.

Captioning her posts, Amy admitted she feels 'guilty' having jetted off to Albania to work without her children. The TV personality is mum to Polly, nine, Ritchie, seven, and twins Milly and Billy - who were born three years ago.

Amy penned: 'Albania… what a lovely time was had, filming with the gang, dressing up everyday, Prosecco, no kids calling my name 500 times, however I'm so exciting to get back to the kids, missed them so much, ps mum guilt is the worse' Amy's swimwear snaps comes after she last month revealed that her weight had plummeted under seven stone due to a combination of stress over her mother's health and trying skinny jabs. Amy's beloved mum, Julie, had a heart attack last year which contributed to her weight loss and she also tried skinny jabs for a brief spell.

'Prior to this I did try skinny jabs I'll be honest with you. I thought to try to lose that little extra baby weight. I was still training and eating healthy, but I wanted that little quick fix.

'I think I did it for two weeks. I was so ill - I cannot tell you,' Amy revealed. Amy is mum to Polly, nine, Ritchie, seven, and twins Milly and Billy - who were born three years ago.

Amy looked incredible in a sexy black cut-out swimsuit and Gucci bucket hat in one snap, before slipping into a crochet orange bikini with a matching cover-up in a different photo The mother-of-four also posed up a storm in a white patterned bikini which she wore with a brown silk scarf and matching trousers Amy looked amazing as she flaunted her slimmed down frame on holiday Another sizzling look saw Amy catch the eye in a white cut-out swimsuit and sarong as she sipped champagne by the pool at sunset The star, who has joined the rest of her castmates in Albania to film scenes for the next series, also modelled an evening look, wearing a multi-coloured patterned halterneck top Captioning her posts, Amy admitted she feels 'guilty' having jetted off to Albania to work without her children Discussing her terrifying experience with skinny jabs on the No Parental Guidance podcast, Amy confessed: 'I was being sick, nauseous - I thought I was pregnant.

'After two weeks I thought what am I doing, and I never took it ever again. I lost a bit of weight and then all of a sudden my mum had the heart attack, and that's when it went downhill for me.

'I tried the skinny jabs, it didn't work for me, I was so ill. It actually scared me how ill I was. Three days I was in bed for. I thought I've got the kids, really?

I've got the kids to look after, they need their mummy. The ex Big Brother contestant added: 'I don't know what batch I got but it was really bad and I didn't take it ever again...

'I know it works, my mum's friends are all on it, my friends - a lot of people are on it, and they're doing amazing, but it didn't work for me because I was so ill. ' Pressed on whether she still gets scrutinised for her weight, the mum-of-four continued: 'I get it all the time. 'You look terrible at your wedding. You looked so skinny on your wedding...

You're a role model for your daughter.

' 'I get it a lot. I get abuse every day.

'When I lost all my weight I must admit, I went so skinny. At one point I was 6 stone 13. Four months after my mum was sick, it was the skinniest I had ever been...

'I couldn't physically train because I had this anxious anxiety with my mum. It's bad, but I'm better now. I train like three times a week. I play Padel,' she said.

In April, Amy tied the knot with her partner, Billy Delbosq, 43. The couple exchanged vows at their legal wedding in Marylebone Town Hall, but will celebrate a second wedding ceremony this September





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