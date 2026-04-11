Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq Tie the Knot in Intimate London Wedding

The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs marries Billy Delbosq in a private ceremony in London, surrounded by family and friends, after postponing the wedding due to her mother's health. The event marks a joyous milestone for the couple, who have been together since 2021.

Amy Childs , the well-known star from The Only Way Is Essex and an influential figure, has joyfully entered into matrimony with her partner, Billy Delbosq . The intimate ceremony took place in central London on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Amy, radiant in her pristine white gown, arrived at Marylebone Town Hall, accompanied by her father and bridesmaids. They made a stylish entrance in a traditional black cab, setting the tone for a memorable occasion.

Billy, looking dapper, arrived with his son, Billy Jr., warmly greeting the awaiting guests. The newly married couple exuded happiness as they exited the registry office, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Touching photographs captured the tender moments, including a heartfelt kiss on the stairs before they embarked on their journey as husband and wife.\The joyous event was foreshadowed earlier in the day when Amy subtly hinted at the impending nuptials on social media. She shared a delightful snapshot of herself and Billy, both smiling radiantly for the camera. The caption, 'Today was our day,' accompanied by a bridal emoji and the date, 11th April, confirmed the exciting news to her fans. This special day was particularly meaningful, as it followed a previous postponement of their wedding plans due to Amy's mother, Julie's, health issues. Julie had suffered a heart attack, prompting the couple to delay the ceremony. Speaking at the time, Amy expressed her determination to arrange a perfect wedding, saying they would organize it in September. Billy shared his enthusiasm for a grander celebration, envisioning either a two-day event in England or a week-long trip abroad. The couple's engagement was announced to their fans in 2023, after Billy proposed, and they have been together since 2021. Their family has grown, including their twins Billy and Millie, who are two years old, along with Amy's daughter Polly, eight, and son Ritchie, seven, from previous relationships. \In addition to the wedding celebrations, Amy has been candid about her recent journey toward fitness and well-being. She shared that battling stress had led to some unintentional weight loss, and she is now working with a nutrition coach to regain a healthy weight. She posted a before and after photo on Instagram, openly sharing her experiences. Amy expressed her determination to achieve a healthy lifestyle. Just weeks before the wedding, Amy had also hinted at her wedding dress, heightening the anticipation among her followers. The intimate wedding was filled with love and joy, with Amy and Billy looking forward to their life together. This celebration also had to be postponed previously, as Julie suffered a heart attack, which shocked everyone because she had shown no prior symptoms. Before the wedding, Amy posted on social media and gushed she was 'counting down the days' until their wedding. The bride was also spotted throwing her bouquet of flowers on the steps of the Town Hall. The photographs also capture her dad looking very proud for the professional pictures





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