Amy Childs Marries Billy Delbosq in Intimate London Wedding

The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs ties the knot with Billy Delbosq in a private ceremony in London, celebrating their love after a year of anticipation. The couple, who have been together since 2021, celebrated their special day surrounded by family and friends, with Amy looking stunning in a white gown. The wedding comes after a delay due to Amy's mother's health concerns.

Amy Childs , the renowned star from The Only Way Is Essex , has joyfully exchanged vows with her partner, Billy Delbosq , in a heartwarming and intimate ceremony held in central London this past Saturday. The 35-year-old influencer radiated elegance as she arrived at Marylebone Town Hall, dressed in a stunning white gown, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, capturing the essence of a truly special occasion.

The bride was accompanied by her father and bridesmaids, arriving in a classic black cab, adding a touch of traditional charm to the event. Billy, aged 42, arrived with his son, Billy Jr., warmly greeting the guests as they gathered to celebrate the couple's union. The newly married couple exuded happiness as they emerged from the registry office, surrounded by their nearest and dearest, a testament to the love and support they share. Sweet snapshots captured the tender moments, including a kiss on the steps of the venue before they departed together, immortalizing the beginning of their married life. Amy had hinted at the momentous occasion on social media earlier in the day, sharing a loving picture with Billy and the caption Today was our day, accompanied by a bridal emoji and the date, amplifying the excitement among her fans. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared affectionate embraces and kisses, showcasing their deep connection and joy, as they walked hand-in-hand through central London. They further celebrated their union with a kiss outside Claridge's, then posed for photographs at the Mayfair hotel, all encapsulating the spirit of their special day. The joyous occasion comes after a delay last year, when Amy was compelled to postpone the wedding due to her mother, Julie's, health concerns, following a heart attack. The delay allowed them to create an even more beautiful and special celebration. In a recent interview, Amy expressed her excitement for the upcoming wedding, envisioning it as an amazing event. Billy had expressed his desire to make the wedding even grander, potentially stretching it over two days in England or even a week-long celebration abroad. This wedding marks a beautiful chapter, as the couple announced their engagement in 2023, after having been together since 2021. The couple are already proud parents to twins Billy and Millie, two, while the star also has daughter Polly, eight, with ex Bradley Wright, and son Ritchie, seven, with her businessman ex Ritchie. \Amy has also been open about her journey with health and wellness, having recently addressed her experience with weight loss and the impact of stress. She shared that she had lost more weight than intended due to stress, but is now working with a nutrition coach to regain a healthy weight. She has openly shared her personal journey with weight loss, and is working to regain a healthy weight by partnering with a nutrition coach, showing her followers her journey. Earlier in the month, Amy shared a sweet tribute to Billy on his 42nd birthday, underscoring the deep affection and support they share. Amy looked incredible in her white gown, showing off her slim frame on the steps of the Town Hall. Amy had a fitting bag for the big day and also showed off her wedding ring following the intimate ceremony. The bride stuck with tradition and threw her bouquet of flowers on the steps of Town Hall. The newly weds threw their arms in the air as they left the ceremony.\The wedding was a stunning event, celebrated with love and joy. The day was filled with touching moments, the couple's bond with their family and friends was also highlighted. The intimate setting provided a perfect environment for celebrating their love. The couple's happiness was palpable as they started their new chapter together. Amy looked radiant, showing off her gown, and her happiness was infectious. With the support of their family and friends, the couple is looking forward to creating more memories together. The event signified a fresh start filled with joy. The whole day was a testament to their love





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amy Childs Billy Delbosq Wedding Celebrity The Only Way Is Essex

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amy Dowden's Strictly co-star talks 'challenges' after emotional health updateStrictly Come Dancing professional Carlos Gu opened up about Amy Dowden's ongoing health challenges and the personal meaning behind the name of their tour

Read more »

Liverpool CEO urges fans to consider 'facts' ahead of planned protests over rise in ticket pricesLiverpool CEO Billy Hogan asks supporters to consider the financial realities behind ticket price increases as fans plan protests at Anfield during the Premier League season.

Read more »

James Martin lifts lid on Strictly Come Dancing diet that left him 'starving'James Martin opened up about his Strictly Come Dancing diet experience as he welcomed Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu onto his Saturday Morning show.

Read more »

Strictly's Amy Dowden in heartbreaking admission after 'gruelling' health battleStrictly Come Dancing favourite Amy Dowden opened up about her cancer battle.

Read more »

Strictly’s Amy Dowden ‘lost everything’ during cancer health battleThe Strictly Come Dancing star opened up about her cancer diagnosis and treatment while appearing on James Martin's Saturday Morning

Read more »

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq Tie the Knot in Intimate London WeddingThe Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs marries Billy Delbosq in a private ceremony in London, surrounded by family and friends, after postponing the wedding due to her mother's health. The event marks a joyous milestone for the couple, who have been together since 2021.

Read more »