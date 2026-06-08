Amy Childs Turns 36 with TOWIE Cast in Albania Amid Personal Health Reflections

Reality TV star Amy Childs celebrated her 36th birthday with TOWIE co-stars in Albania, where the show is currently filming. The upbeat celebration follows her recent openness about past weight loss struggles, including adverse effects from weight-loss injections and stress related to her mother's health.

Amy Childs , the star of reality series The Only Way Is Essex, recently celebrated her 36th birthday during a lively night out in Albania with her TOWIE co-stars.

The trip is being filmed for the upcoming series 38 of the show. The celebration took place at a beach bar where Childs wore a white patterned swimsuit and a silk headband. She was joined by several castmates including Ella Rae Wise, her cousin Harry Derbidge, and Dani Imbert. The group enjoyed champagne served in a bucket with sparklers as Childs danced throughout the evening.

She later shared images from the night on Instagram, captioning them simply "Chapter 36" with a red heart emoji. This vacation follows recent filming in Albania for TOWIE. In previous social media posts, Childs appeared in a black cut-out swimsuit while on set, writing "Albania. I'm here.

Couldn't of missed out could I?

" The filming schedule has kept the cast busy, but they made sure to mark Childs' birthday in style. Earlier this year, Childs publicly discussed a significant period of weight loss that brought her under seven stone. She attributed this to a combination of stress after her mother Julie's heart attack and a brief, ill-fated attempt to use weight-loss injections often called "skinny jabs.

" Speaking on the No Parental Guidance podcast, she described severe side effects including vomiting and nausea that left her bedridden for three days. She stopped using the injections after just two weeks. Despite the experience, she noted that many people in her life use similar treatments successfully, but they did not suit her body. Childs also addressed ongoing public scrutiny about her appearance, revealing she receives daily criticism, especially regarding her weight.

She explained that the extreme thinness at one point was due to anxiety surrounding her mother's health, which also prevented her from training regularly. Now, she focuses on a healthier routine, training three times a week and playing Padel. In April, Childs married partner Billy Delbosq in a legal ceremony, with a larger celebration planned for September





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