Amy Dowden Discovers Shocking Family Murder on Who Do You Think You Are

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden is left in tears after discovering her three-times great aunt was shot dead at 14 on a farm in 1888, and explores the Welsh valley named after her.

Amy Dowden , the 35-year-old professional dancer known for her appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, was left emotional after uncovering a tragic family secret on the BBC genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are .

During the episode aired on Tuesday night, Amy learned that her three-times great aunt, Elinor (Nellie), was shot and killed at the age of 14 on a farm in 1888. The perpetrator was a 17-year-old boy named Offle Owen, who was later tried for manslaughter but acquitted. Amy fought back tears as she delved into the details of the murder, which had long been a whispered rumor in her family.

The revelation took her to the remote Welsh valley where the crime occurred, a place now known as Cwm Nell in West Wales, named after the young victim to keep her memory alive. Visiting a distant cousin named Wayne, who had spent years tracing the family history, Amy pieced together the events of that fateful day.

She learned that Nellie was working on the farm when the shooting happened, and although the family had always known about a suspicious death, the exact circumstances remained unclear. Amy expressed her surprise and emotional connection to the story, stating, 'I was nervous about what we were going to find, but you can't change your past. I think I was more intrigued. I really loved doing detective work and trying to figure it out.

But then finding out about amazing Nellie and that she has a valley named after her - her legacy will continue and live on.

' The journey took her to the courthouse in Carmarthen, where Offle Owen was tried. Amy learned that he was found not guilty of manslaughter, a verdict she initially found confusing.

However, upon deeper reflection, she understood that it appeared to be an accident. She noted, 'He was a young boy himself, and the families reconciled later down the line. From what I can see, it was an accident, and bless Nellie's life was already taken. He already had to live with what he did.

' Amy shared that her parents have since visited the locations she explored, calling the experience eye-opening. She contrasted the detective work with her daily life as a dancer, saying, 'It was very different to my ordinary normal day of dancing, very different.

' The episode highlighted not only the tragic event but also how the family has preserved Nellie's memory through the valley's name and the stories passed down generations. Amy joked that the whole narrative felt 'almost like a soap opera,' due to its dramatic twists and reconciliations. The episode served as a poignant reminder of how history can be both heartbreaking and healing, allowing Amy to connect with an ancestor she never knew.

Her journey through the Welsh countryside, examining court records and visiting the farm, brought a new depth to her understanding of her family's past. The show also explored broader themes of accidental death, forgiveness, and the importance of remembering those who came before us. Amy's emotional response resonated with viewers, as she balanced the sorrow of the discovery with the joy of uncovering a family legacy that will be cherished for generations.

The story of Nellie and Cwm Nell is now part of Amy's own narrative, inspiring her to share it with her fans and perhaps one day with her own future family. The episode concluded with Amy reflecting on the fragility of life and the strength of family bonds, leaving her with a profound sense of gratitude for the resilience of her ancestors





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