Amy Dowden Discovers Shooting Death of Teenage Relative in Who Do You Think You Are?

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden uncovered a tragic family secret while filming the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are?, learning that her 14-year-old great-great aunt, Elinor Jenkins, was shot dead in 1888 by Humphrey 'Offle' Owen, who was acquitted of manslaughter, leaving Amy horrified by the lack of justice.

Amy Dowden , the professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star, experienced a profound emotional impact while tracing her family history in the BBC genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are ?.

The programme, which follows celebrities as they uncover their ancestry across the UK and globally, revealed a tragic chapter in Amy's lineage involving the violent death of a young relative. In her episode, Amy explored a longstanding family rumor about a murder, hoping for an interesting, perhaps gruesome story, but the reality proved deeply shocking. She met a distant cousin, Wynne, who presented her with a family Bible belonging to her great-great-great-grandfather, Evan Jenkins.

Inside, handwritten notes commemorated Elinor Jenkins, dated November 11, 1888, with the poignant addition: "In memory of Elinor Jenkins, who was shot dead by the cruel man, Offle Owen.

" This revealed that Elinor, aged just 14, was Amy's great-great aunt, the sister of her great-great-grandmother Mary. Amy traveled to the cottage where Elinor had worked as a servant and consulted social historian and crime specialist Dr. Angela Muir. A death notice detailed that Humphrey 'Offle' Owen had "playfully" pointed a loaded gun at the teenager, known as Nelly, causing it to discharge and fatally wound her on the pavement outside the house.

Amy grappled with the notion of an accident, noting the lack of remorse shown by Owen, especially when Elinor's father discovered her body. At the courthouse, Amy learned that Owen was charged with manslaughter but pleaded not guilty and was acquitted, walking free. The discovery left Amy horrified, processing the fact that a young life was taken and justice seemingly denied.

She emphasized the personal connection, stating, "It's my family," and expressed that Elinor did not receive the justice she deserved, highlighting the historical failure of the legal system to protect a vulnerable child and provide closure for her bereaved relatives. The episode stands as a stark reminder of the often traumatic histories embedded in family lineages, which celebrities confront in the series, alongside other stars like Joe Swash and Toby Jones who similarly journey to locations including Australia, Tasmania, Italy, India, the Bahamas, and Kenya to reveal stories of strength, love, tragedy, rebellion, and resilience





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Amy Dowden Who Do You Think You Are Genealogy Elinor Jenkins Shooting Manslaughter BBC Strictly Come Dancing Family History Tragedy Justice

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