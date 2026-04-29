Amy Dowden Shares Holiday Photos Amidst Strictly Come Dancing Uncertainty

Strictly star Amy Dowden enjoys a Mallorca getaway with husband Ben Jones while speculation mounts over dancer roles in the upcoming series of the show, following recent departures and contract discussions.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been enjoying a relaxing getaway to Mallorca with her husband, Ben Jones, before returning to a busy schedule.

Dowden shared a series of photos from their trip, showcasing her stunning physique in a black bikini and a glamorous evening look. She described the vacation as a last-minute escape for relaxation before 'life gets even crazier.

' This respite comes ahead of her 'Reborn' tour with fellow Strictly alum Carlos Gu, a show that blends storytelling and dance, drawing inspiration from their personal journeys – Amy’s recovery from breast cancer and Carlos’s experiences with identity and freedom in the UK. The tour, which debuted last year, proved successful and has been extended. Amidst the holiday bliss, questions surrounding the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing have been circulating, particularly following recent dancer departures.

Amy and Carlos recently addressed the speculation during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, stating they hadn't received official communication from the BBC regarding their roles. They expressed hope for their return but emphasized the importance of waiting for official announcements. Both dancers highlighted the significance of Strictly as more than just a job, describing it as a platform to showcase their talent and a central part of their lives.

The situation is further complicated by the recent axing of several professional dancers, including Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, Nadiya Bychkova, and Karen Hauer, as producers aim for a 'fresh start' and a 'new era' for the show. Sources indicate ongoing contract discussions and a desire to introduce new faces to the lineup. Notably, Gorka Márquez has now confirmed his permanent departure from Strictly Come Dancing, ending speculation about his future.

Having been a part of the show for a decade and reaching three finales, his exit marks a significant change for the program. The recent changes reflect a broader effort by producers to reshape the show following recent challenges. Amy and Carlos’s tour, 'Reborn,' offers a different avenue for them to connect with audiences, providing a more intimate and personal performance experience.

While their future on Strictly remains uncertain, their dedication to dance and their shared passion for the show are evident, leaving fans eager for official updates regarding their involvement in the next series





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Amy Dowden Strictly Come Dancing Mallorca Carlos Gu Reborn Tour Dancer Departures

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